[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider whether the Supreme Court should revisit its standards on defamation and libel in light of media bias.]. President Joe Biden and his liberal compatriots in politics, the media, and social media constantly are crowing about “misinformation.” Although the type of censorship they seem to support is not the answer, reconsideration of the legal standard governing defamation, as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has urged, might be.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO