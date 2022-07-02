REMINDER: Setting off fireworks is prohibited in unincorporated King County

This will be the first July 4th holiday that fireworks are banned in unincorporated King County – including the White Center area – and officials want to remind residents that the use and sale of consumer fireworks are not allowed.

With the focus on educating communities about the changes, King County Local Services encourages residents to attend a public display or find other ways to celebrate.

This is the first year that fireworks have been banned in the unincorporated areas such as White Center, Skyway, Snoqualmie Valley, Greater Maple Valley, Enumclaw Plateau and Vashon Island.

“In other words, #Dontblowit and #cutthefuse on fireworks if you’re in unincorporated King County this year.”

Although it’s a big change for some, residents are encouraged to find ways to celebrate the Fourth of July that don’t endanger residents, pets or property.

The good news is there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and without fireworks. Below is a sampling of ideas, courtesy of the King County Fire Chiefs Association:

Light up the night with glowsticks or glow-in-the-dark bubbles

Have an outdoor movie night

Bake a cake for America’s birthday

Make a statement with noise makers

Have fun with red, white and blue with Silly String

Decorate your porch or yard

Find fun craft and coloring activities for kids

Dress up your pets!

And if residents still want to enjoy fireworks without directly using them, consider attending a public display (here’s a list of public displays in South King County, courtesy South King Media). Many of the annual fireworks displays were canceled last year due to the pandemic but several of those are back on this year (please follow mask and social distancing recommendations).

Violators of the fireworks ban

With this year being the first that fireworks aren’t permitted, King County is emphasizing community education about the new rules and is deferring issuing citations for a year.

However, that doesn’t mean folks will be able to light fireworks without repercussion.

Residents can report violators to the King County Permitting Division:

Online by visiting www.kingcounty.gov/reportfireworks (Follow the steps below)

First-time users will have to register for Permitting’s online customer portal system

Once you’ve registered, click on “Ask a Question”

On the “Topic” pull-down menu on the next page, click “Fireworks” and submit the information

Phone: 206-848-0800.

King County will issue a warning to alleged violators and include them in our records. If the behavior continues, these violators will likely be the first to eventually receive $250 citations.

Local Services is finalizing the details of how violators will be cited beginning in 2023.