Folsom, CA

Folsom welcomes home Marine severely wounded in Kabul airport attack

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
FOLSOM, Calif. — Crowds gathered at Sacramento International Airport Friday night to welcome home a native son of Folsom who was badly injured as U.S. forces left Afghanistan. Marine Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews walked into the Terminal A lobby on a prosthetic leg to embrace his family and friends....

