Power outage for parts of Schoharie County

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, approximately 316 customers are currently affected by a power outage in the Village of Sharon Springs. The outage started on Friday, July 1.

The estimated restoration is Sunday, July 3, at 12: a.m.

