Power outage for parts of Schoharie County
SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, approximately 316 customers are currently affected by a power outage in the Village of Sharon Springs. The outage started on Friday, July 1.
The estimated restoration is Sunday, July 3, at 12: a.m.
