BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves won their fourth straight game with an 8-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday, July 3 at MGM Park. The M-Braves scored a run in each of the first three innings. Drew Lugbauer laced a double into the right-field corner to score Justin Dean and make it 1-0 in the first.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO