World no. 4 Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of The Netherlands in straight sets. The win earned Nadal his eighth career trip to a Wimbledon quarterfinal, where he’ll face off with American Taylor Fritz. After a three-year layoff at the storied tourney, the 2022 French Open champ got honest on what it meant to him personally, per The Tennis Podcast.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO