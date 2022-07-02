ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

If you buy them, you can come: Tickets available now for Field of Dreams game: River Bandits/Kernels

By Linda Cook
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaog2_0gTBoFRg00

Tickets to the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game on Aug. 9 between the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) and the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) are available now to fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes.

Visit here to buy tickets.

The inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network from the ballpark built by Major League Baseball adjacent to the movie site, with an approximate capacity of 8,000 fans at the fan-favorite tourist destination, a news release says.

The ballpark played host to the first Major League game ever played in the State of Iowa in 2021, with the Chicago White Sox beating the New York Yankees on a thrilling walk-off home run by Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. The game delivered nearly 6 million viewers and marked the most-watched single regular season baseball game on any network since 1998, the release says.

With kids ages 12-17, it was the most-watched game in 10 years, the release says.

A collection of photographs and other assets can be viewed here , courtesy of MLB Photos.

In May, MLB at Field of Dreams was named the 2021 “Sports Event of the Year” by the SportsBusiness Journal. The Des Moines Register said of last summer’s MLB at Field of Dreams contest: “Put plainly, baseball’s grand showing at the Field of Dreams movie site was our state’s greatest sports event ever.” Even after his team fell in the dramatic game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game that I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome.”

The movie

“Field of Dreams” stars Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. It was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

The 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, “If you build it, he will come.” According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th top film quote of all-time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa hosts B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional

Anglers qualified for the 2022 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional at Upper Mississippi River June 29-July 1 will take on a new section of the river this time, making for a unique tournament with plenty of new challenges. Fans have watched several Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, as well as the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northern […]
LA CROSSE, WI
Local 4 WHBF

Winning “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket sold in Davenport

Check your lottery tickets! Someone bought a Lucky for Life lottery ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport and is the winner of a $25,000 jackpot. This win comes just days after a Cedar Rapids couple won the same prize from one of the game’s earlier drawings. The Davenport ticket […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local 4 WHBF

College Football Hall of Famer Marlin Briscoe dead at 76

Marlin Briscoe, a 2016 College Football Hall of Fame inductee who played quarterback at the University of Nebraska Omaha from 1964-67, died on June 27 in Norwalk, CA at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that her father died of pneumonia after being hospitalized with circulation issues in his […]
OMAHA, NE
Local 4 WHBF

Start your fryers, it’s Fried Chicken Day

Fried Chicken Day is July 6 and it’s been a popular item on American menus for decades. Whether it’s part of a picnic lunch or Sunday dinner, it seems like everyone either has a favorite fried chicken recipe or restaurant. But how much do you know about one of America’s favorite meals?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Amy Madigan
Person
Ray Liotta
Local 4 WHBF

Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo in The Galena Territory July 1-2

The Shenandoah Riding Center in The Galena Territory hosts the Freedom Reins Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m., July 1 and 2. Enjoy two nights of amazing entertainment by Big Hat Rodeo through eight incredibly competitive and exhilarating competitions, where more than 150 cowboys and cowgirls, featuring World Champion contestants and livestock, will compete for $30,000. […]
SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

John Deere Classic awards sponsor exemption to Luke Gannon

The John Deere Classic on Friday awarded a sponsor exemption to former Southern Illinois star Luke Gannon, who Monday-qualified last year for the tournament and recently competed in the U.S. Open. Gannon, 25, who has conditional status on Canada’s Forme Tour, said he is grateful to have the exemption because it will give him more […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

4 Your Money | Manufacturing Dip

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Bandits#Milb#Mlb Network#Major League Baseball#The State Of Iowa#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#Mlb Photos#The Des Moines Register
Local 4 WHBF

Bahls retires as 8th Augustana President

As Augustana College President Steve Bahls looks forward to his official retirement date of July 1, the college reflects on his nineteen year tenure. Bahls is the eighth president of Augustana College and joined the college in 2003. He was installed as president in October of that year. Before coming to Augustana, he was dean […]
COLLEGES
Local 4 WHBF

IowaWORKS website experiencing outage

The IowaWORKS.gov website outage, which has been ongoing since Sunday, is expected to last at least another day. According to Iowa Workforce Development, this will not impact unemployment benefit payments. The outage is disrupting the weekly continuing unemployment claims and job search process for claimants. New unemployment claims are unaffected because they are filed solely […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Randall wins Sprint Invaders at Davenport

Chase Randall had the field chasing him when the Sprint Invaders came to Davenport Speedway Friday night. Randall won his heat race, the shake-up dash, and led 24 of the 25 laps in the feature race. Randall, a Texas native who is racing in Iowa this Summer, started the A-main on the outside of row […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Waste Commission facilities closed on July 4

The Waste Commission of Scott County has announced their facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Regular hours are Mondays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Waste Commission of Scott County facilities affected by the closing include […]
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Local 4 WHBF

JDC helping raise millions for Birdies for Charity

Some of the best golfers in the world will be teeing off here in the QCA for the John Deere Classic, helping raise millions for the Birdies for Charity program. Micaela Booth, director of the John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity program, made a long drive to tell us all about the event. For more […]
CHARITIES
Local 4 WHBF

Gilda’s Club explains yoga benefits in new workshop

Yoga has been shown to have numerous affects on both mind and body. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop called “Why Do Yoga? Benefits of Yoga Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, July 12, from 12-1 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities’ Moline Clubhouse, located at 600 John Deere […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Uncover amazing assets on the Summer Library Trail

Libraries in the Quad Cities have launched a Summer Library Trail passport program to welcome both new and previous users to rediscover area libraries this summer. This program will run at participating libraries through August 27. Participating libraries will have trail guides available for patrons to take to begin discovering the remarkable resources that area […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose Master of Public Health program earns full accreditation

The Master of Public Health program at St. Ambrose University has attained full accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to authorize schools of public health and public health programs. The full accreditation will extend through July 1, 2027, with the initial […]
COLLEGES
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
967
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy