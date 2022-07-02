Freddie Mac: Mortgage rate climb has finally paused

Sharon Hartung, Captain (Ret’d), PEng, TEP, founder of Your Digital Undertaker® and recognized as one of the leading and original voices in digital estate planning globally, and Jennifer L. Zegel, Esq, Practice Leader of Kleinbard LLC’s Trusts and Estates Group, announce the launch of their book: Digital Asset Entanglement: Unraveling the Intersection of Estate Laws & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005161/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Published by LexisNexis, a global leader of information for legal professionals, Digital Asset Entanglement focuses on how technology has disrupted the traditionally paper-based estate industry using a client/user, persona-based framework for global advisors and clients to navigate the complexities of the digital world.

