Nicola Roberts oozes confidence in a rainbow jumper dress as she attends 50th anniversary of Pride in London

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Nicola Roberts looked fashion forward on Saturday as she DJed at Southern Comfort's pop-up Slushie Bar for Pride in London.

The Girls Aloud star, 36, proudly wore a rainbow adorned jumper dress, which she paired with a belt to nip her in at her svelte waist.

Showing off her enviable tresses, Nicola left her signature red locks styled in loose waves and rocked a full fringe as she hit the decks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWXes_0gTBnxsV00
Stylish: Nicola Roberts looked fashion forward on Saturday as she DJed at Southern Comfort's pop-up Slushie Bar for Pride in London

The businesswoman, who owns her own make-up range Dainty Doll, opted for a natural make-up look, enhancing her flawless skin and complexion.

It comes after Nicola stepped out with her new man Mitch Hahn for the first time as they attended Elton John's British Summertime gig over the weekend.

She looked smitten with her Team GB footballer boyfriend, 34, as they put on a loved-up display at the Hyde Park concert, in the Accor Live Limitless section of the festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XSxO_0gTBnxsV00
Outfit on point! The Girls Aloud star, 36, proudly wore a rainbow adorned jumper dress, which she paired with a belt to nip her in at her svelte waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jpVz_0gTBnxsV00
Stunning: Showing off her enviable tresses, Nicola left her signature red locks styled in loose waves and rocked a full fringe as she hit the decks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29APy1_0gTBnxsV00
Flawless: The businesswoman, who owns her own make-up range Dainty Doll, opted for a natural make-up look, enhancing her flawless skin and complexion

Nicola couldn't wipe the smile off her face as they walked around the venue together before joining the crowds to watch Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

This is the first time that Nicola and Mitch, who is an accountant and semi-professional footballer, have been linked.

Mitch plays for Essex team Grays Athletic and will next month captain the Great Britain team at the European Maccabi Games in Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTv8y_0gTBnxsV00
New romance: It comes after Nicola stepped out with her new man Mitch Hahn for the first time as they attended Elton John's British Summertime gig over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GRCI_0gTBnxsV00
Smitten: She looked smitten with her Team GB footballer boyfriend, 34, as they put on a loved-up display at the Hyde Park concert, in the Accor Live Limitless section of the festival

She wore her flamed-hued locks loose and opted for a subtle coat of make-up to enhance her natural porcelain complexion.

Mitch also opted for a casual look for their outing, as he sported a grey hoodie and a pair of blue slim-fitting jeans with white trainers.

Nicola's last public relationship was with Charlie Fennell, who she dated for six years until the end of 2013, citing that the relationship had 'fizzled out'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahQFi_0gTBnxsV00
Happy in love: Nicola couldn't wipe the smile off her face as they walked around the venue together before joining the crowds to watch Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FefNq_0gTBnxsV00
Exes: Nicola's last public relationship was with Charlie Fennell, who she dated for six years until the end of 2013, citing that the relationship had 'fizzled out'

Prior to this she was in a brief relationship with Carl Davies, who she suffered a campaign of online harassment from following the breakout of the romance.

He was spared jail but handed a restraining order after being convicted of stalking Nicola. The harassment included threatening to stab and burn her, after setting up 35 fake social media accounts to send thousands of messages.

He targeted the pop-star over four years after their relationship broke down. Nicola never replied to any of the messages but meticulously copied every message which she then handed over to police.

He was later jailed for two years and eight months after he admitted sending death threats to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and threatening to rape her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKwjf_0gTBnxsV00
Awful: Prior to this she was in a brief relationship with Carl Davies, who she suffered a campaign of online harassment from following the breakout of the romance

Phillip Schofield who came out as gay in January 2020 before the pandemic hit attended his first Pride as an out and proud member of the LGBT+ community along with over a million others.

The 60-year-old ITV's This Morning presenter was joined by Dame Kelly Holmes who has also come out and said it was her first ever LGBT+ while she marked the historic 50th anniversary of the UK's first parade in London.

Dame Kelly, 52, was also pictured at the event alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Lorraine Kelly, and stylist Gok Wan as the athlete said she was 'totally immersed' in Pride and it was so 'cool' to be there.

Floats lined Park Lane as revellers were seen wearing face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins as they walked from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall, while paying homage to the original 1972 march, which 2,000 people attended.

Organisers are calling it the 'biggest and most inclusive event in history' but it has faced criticism in recent years from one of the original marchers.

LGBT+ rights activist and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said it's become 'too corporate and commercial' and not focused enough on politics.

His Gay Liberation Front (GLF) led the parade holding placards saying 'I was there in 1972' and that they are 'still fighting' for global LGBT+ freedom.

Today there will also be a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London including popstar Ava Max, Emeli Sande, Eurovision-winner Netta, Samantha Mumba and Kat Graham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPZCo_0gTBnxsV00
Huge crowds seen lining the streets as marchers carry a flag down London's streets during Pride in the capital today

