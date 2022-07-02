ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gobert Trade Could Kill Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rudy Gobert...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Tyler Herro sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Herro: "The way things going only family matters" The former Kentucky star won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award, and he averaged 20.7 points per game on 40% shooting from the three-point range. The Heat were...
BASKETBALL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Destroys The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Vomited Over Themselves Publicly And Repeatedly For All Of Last Season, And Now, Somehow, They're Going To Get Out Of The Russell Westbrook Contract For An All-Star."

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NBA. Only the Boston Celtics have enjoyed as many championships as the Lakers have in the history of the franchise and they are arguably the most well-known team on the planet. And while a lot of this is thanks to excellent management and ownership, fans of other teams often feel that the Lakers being a big market and a prestigious team helps them out in some ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets spit on current Kevin Durant offers with stern message to trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy