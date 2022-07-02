ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple weapons found during probation compliance check

By Victor Guzman
 3 days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 22-year-old man is in custody on weapons charges after Salinas Police and Monterey County Probation investigators found multiple weapons.

Police said this happened during a probation compliance check at the 500 block of San Benito Street.

It was there investigators found the weaponry, including a short barreled AR, two handguns and several thousand rounds of ammunition among other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUhyj_0gTBmDke00
Weapon confiscated by Salinas Police Dept. and Monterey County Probation Dept. during compliance check.

Police said they also found a 3D printer and drill press.

In the end, 22-year-old Roberto Lara was arrested and booked on weapons charges.

