Multiple weapons found during probation compliance check

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 22-year-old man is in custody on weapons charges after Salinas Police and Monterey County Probation investigators found multiple weapons.

Police said this happened during a probation compliance check at the 500 block of San Benito Street.

It was there investigators found the weaponry, including a short barreled AR, two handguns and several thousand rounds of ammunition among other items.

Weapon confiscated by Salinas Police Dept. and Monterey County Probation Dept. during compliance check.

Police said they also found a 3D printer and drill press.

In the end, 22-year-old Roberto Lara was arrested and booked on weapons charges.