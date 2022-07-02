ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting

elkgrovelagunanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Saturday morning Sacramento police officers responded to a possible domestic violence incident in the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way in Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department issued the following description of the events this morning. Officer-Involved Shooting – 5600 Block of Gilgunn Way. Below is a summary of...

elkgrovelagunanews.com

FOX40

Sacramento police investigate suspicious death as homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a report of a suspicious death on Village Centre Drive is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sacramento police, firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Village Centre Drive after getting a call about a deceased male on Monday night. Firefighters called police around 10 p.m. due to the man’s injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police. As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion. Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Galt Police investigating shooting that sends three to the hospital

The Galt Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11 pm on the 4th of July. The shooting took place in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The department posted an update on its Facebook page.
GALT, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary June 30, 2022

Charges: PC 29800 (A)(1), 30305 (A)(1), 496 (A) Location: Power Inn Rd. / Calvine Rd. Suspect: MYLOVE-SMITH, JUSTIN (BMA, 34, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 243 (D), 245 (A)(4), 368 (B)(1) Location: 8900 block of Capote Way. Suspect: SINGH, PARDEEP (OMA, 32, ARRESTED) PC 245(A)(1) Felony. ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON OR...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night. Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street. On July 4th, at 10:58 pm, Galt PD Dispatch began to receive reports of multiple people shot in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Ofcrs arrived within minutes & located 3 victims, who were transported the hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.#ShootingInvestigation pic.twitter.com/HIEiq0QDLy — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) July 5, 2022 At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital. Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.
GALT, CA
sacpd.org

Homicide Investigation - 1500 Block of L Street

On July 4, 2022 around 1:51 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of L Street after receiving multiple reports that a shooting occurred as people were leaving a nightclub. When officers arrived, they located multiple gunshot victims at the scene. In total, five adult male victims were located and treated at area hospitals. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the other four were last reported to be in stable condition.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
VALLEJO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento City Manager Discusses Why The City Now Seeks Community Input When Selecting The Police Or Fire Chief, While Activists Call For More Transparency

One of the most critical tasks facing Sacramento and other American cities is how to improve and reform their police departments in the wake of a mounting number of fatal police shootings. Last year, Black Americans — 13% of the U.S. population — accounted for 27% of the 1,144 people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inderkum High Coach Killed, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and four others hurt early Monday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police say people were leaving the Mix nightclub when the shooting happened. Five men were hurt in the shooting. One of those men later died at the hospital, police say. Please help if you have any information about last night’s shooting by using the QR code to upload evidence to @SacPolice. https://t.co/doFRCgPegj pic.twitter.com/xNyk0OZlO8 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) July 4, 2022 Family has identified the man killed as Greg Najee...
SACRAMENTO, CA

