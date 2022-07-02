Two dead, one injured in shooting in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man and one woman were killed in a shooting early Saturday between Wichita and Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says there is no danger to the public. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Mounted Patrol is aiding the investigation to determine what led to the shooting.

The SCSO said in a news release that deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of S. Rock Road around 5:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS transported another man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Krobin Swift has lived in the area since 2016. He says he is shocked something like this could happen in his rural area.

“So far, it’s been a very quiet place, so it is very alarming that you know, knowing something that grotesque and violent happened, you know, just a couple blocks away from where I’m at,” Swift said.

Another area resident says Saturday’s shooting reminds her of another when Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed back in 2009.

“There, just down the street, is where officer, officer Etheridge was gunned down, and that was a whole big deal, you know, not that long ago,” Rene Dale said.

Names of the victims have not been released. Authorities have not disclosed any other information about the shooting. Rock Road was closed for hours as the shooting was investigated.