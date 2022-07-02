Empire Adventures: The michigan: Unlocking 'buried' culinary culture
By Casey Bortnick
spectrumlocalnews.com
3 days ago
Hot dogs topped with all kinds of ingredients can be found all around the country. But in New York’s North Country, a hot dog topped with a unique meat sauce has been making mouths water since the 1920s. It’s called the michigan. And while the name and recipe...
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – by donating $1 to Feeding America ® for every slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake sold on Saturday, July 30, 2022.* The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day – Classic Basque Cheesecake. Created in San Sebastian Spain more than 30 years ago, Basque cheesecake is a very unique, crustless cheesecake with a burnt top and an ultra-creamy, custard-like center, and sweet caramelized notes. The Cheesecake Factory’s version is a classic recipe, covered with fresh berries and whipped cream. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005010/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0