Montgomery County, TX

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County declares burn ban

Montgomery County voted unanimously to enforce a mandatory countywide burn ban at a special Commissioners Court meeting July 5. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor’s note: This is an update to the June 30 story that Community Impact Newspaper previously reported on the Montgomery County burn ban. Montgomery County voted unanimously…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2022 4th of July Parade at Market Street

THE WOODLANDS TX – -July 4th at 8:45am. The best place to celebrate America’s birthday this year is at Market Street! Join us LIVE as we stream the South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade! The broadcast is sponsored by Hal Watson AC. You can also watch it live on…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities say he drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. It happened shortly before 3 p.m., according to Montgomery County officials. Witnesses say the man, identified as 28-year-old Binh Le was swimming when he began waving…
CONROE, TX
News Channel 25

Homeless in Houston: How the city has reduced homelessness by 63%

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

CONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the...
mocomotive.com

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe on Fourth of July

CONROE, Texas — A 28-year-old San Antonio man drowned in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July, according to Montgomery County authorities. They said they got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. about the man, identified as Binh Le, who had been swimming near the Bentwater subdivision. The caller said Le was swimming toward the shore and started waving his arms in distress. That’s when the caller lost sight of him.
CONROE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Harris County judge wins prestigous award

To celebrate July 4, the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants. This list honors naturalized citizens "whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy." Since 2006, the list has been created to celebrate these individuals; in 2022, 34 people were recognized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and…
WALKER COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

