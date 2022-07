Paris Police responded to 327 calls for service and arrested 17 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on July 4, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 1200 block of SW 19th St at 7:55 A.M. on July 1, 2022. It was reported that someone had cut the chain-link fence to gain access to the building. Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) stole numerous tools and welding leads. The investigation continues.

