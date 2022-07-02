ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Big man Joe Hurlburt ready to get going with CU men’s basketball

By Pat Rooney
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder certainly isn’t just a blip on the map. It’s not necessarily an overflowing metropolis either. But in many ways, it might as well be to JoeHurlburt. This month, the 6-foot-10 Hurlburt took the first few baby steps of his collegiate career in his initialsummer workouts with the Colorado Buffaloes. When...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Daily

OL recruit Tyrone McDuffie grateful for opportunity from CU Buffs

In the spring, Tyrone McDuffie knew where he wanted to play college football. One more visit in June solidified the decision. A 6-foot-3, 303-pound offensive lineman from Parkland High School in El Paso, Texas, McDuffie verbally committed to Colorado’s coaches for the 2023 class in the spring, but didn’t make that announcement public until June 27 following a visit to Boulder.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Basketball
Boulder, CO
College Basketball
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

All of Denver’s Best Happy Hour Spots

Nothing gets me through the workday quite like the idea of heading to a happy hour afterward. The promise of cheap appetizers and cocktail specials is a tantalizing reward for making it through a long, stressful day. It is also a way to bond with co-workers or connect with friends....
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tad Boyle
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Greek Food in Denver

Greek food is hands down one of the best cuisines out there. There are so many tasty dishes. Plus, the ingredients themselves are incredible. Olives, feta cheese, pita bread, dips, and spreads, I could eat most of these things on their own! I’m always ready to eat some Greek food.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Recruiting#Big City#Nba Draft#Ivy League#Cu#Walkerwas Cu#The Pac 12 Conference
5280.com

How Frank Day Built a Food & Beverage Empire in Colorado

Frank Day is not afraid to try new things. The Colorado native, who grew up in Chicago, dabbled in running doughnut shops and bartending before moving to Boulder in 1970. Over his five-decades-long career, the founder of Concept Restaurants has operated more than 80 hospitality businesses—including the Hotel Boulderado and Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen & Bar—in the Centennial State and beyond. And that doesn’t even count the dozens of outposts of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Front Range–born brands that grew into a separate restaurant group valued at $382 million in 2010, when Day sold it. Since he came back to Colorado, Day has weathered seven economic recessions, bladder cancer, and two attempts at retirement. “Those of us who survive in the restaurant and hotel business, I would term as action junkies,” he says. In honor of Day’s 90th birthday this month, we rounded up highlights from his storied resumé, soon to be padded by a new Boulder brewpub.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Editorial: Highland Park mass shooting a horrific stain on the Fourth of July

A year from now, the good people of Highland Park will be wondering whether to hold a parade. There will be a school of thought believing the town must get back to something approaching Independence Day normalcy, if only for the sake of its children; others will worry that a parade will trigger the trauma of 2022, when a hidden assailant fired his assault-style rifle in the direction of grandparents and kids, community stalwarts and hardworking parents. He killed six and sent 30 more to hospitals that were expecting nothing more of the day than a few minor injuries from fireworks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Denver Gazette

New Georgia O'Keeffe photo exhibit to open in Denver

To stand before a Georgia O’Keeffe work is to stand in quiet contemplation. Her intimate paintings of black irises, lemon-colored calla lilies, bleached cow and horse skulls, deer bones and New York City skyscrapers have a way of transporting viewers inside the landscapes. Though best-known for her abstracts that pay homage to the natural world, O’Keeffe was more than her canvases. She also was a photographer. And while absorbing her...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver driver dies in head-on collision

Colorado State Patrol said that a 27-year-old Denver man died on highway 93 between I-70 and Alameda Ave. It happened Saturday, July 3, 2022 at about 5:30 p.m. Investigators said that the Denver man was driving a Kia Optima, and was trying to pass an SUV on a double yellow line when he hit a Ford F-550 head on, and then hit the SUV it was trying to pass. Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected of contributing to the crash.  There were no other injuries in the crash. 
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy