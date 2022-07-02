Pistons sign No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey speaks during the Detroit Pistons 2022 NBA Draft Introductory Press Conference. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons have signed lottery pick Jaden Ivey to his rookie scale contract, the team tweets.

The Purdue point guard was chosen with the No. 5 overall pick. Ivey’s deal, assuming the usual 120% of the rookie scale, will be for four years and $32,951,083. His first-year salary, under those terms, will be $7,252,200.

Ivey is expected to jump right into Detroit’s rotation and pair up in the backcourt with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.

Detroit is also acquiring No. 13 overall pick, center Jalen Duren, from a draft-night trade. However, it cannot officially sign Duren until that trade becomes official.