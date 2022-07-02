ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons sign No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I7kg_0gTBjgGE00
Jaden Ivey speaks during the Detroit Pistons 2022 NBA Draft Introductory Press Conference. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons have signed lottery pick Jaden Ivey to his rookie scale contract, the team tweets.

The Purdue point guard was chosen with the No. 5 overall pick. Ivey’s deal, assuming the usual 120% of the rookie scale, will be for four years and $32,951,083. His first-year salary, under those terms, will be $7,252,200.

Ivey is expected to jump right into Detroit’s rotation and pair up in the backcourt with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.

Detroit is also acquiring No. 13 overall pick, center Jalen Duren, from a draft-night trade. However, it cannot officially sign Duren until that trade becomes official.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks, JaVale McGee agree to three-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have been adding some size this offseason. After trading for big man Christian Wood earlier this month, Dallas is set to sign journeyman veteran center JaVale McGee to a three-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is a three-year, $20.1M agreement, and the...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Pistons, Kevin Knox agree to two-year, $6M deal

Unrestricted free agent forward Kevin Knox will sign a two-year, $6M deal with the Pistons, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. After being selected by the Knicks with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft out of Kentucky, Knox enjoyed a productive rookie season for a rebuilding 17-65 New York club. He averaged a career-best 12.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.1 APG and 0.6 SPG in a career-most 28.8 MPG, starting in 57 of his 75 healthy games.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Thunder sign Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams to rookie deals

The Thunder have signed a couple of their first-round draft picks, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, according to NBA.com’s official transactions log. Holmgren was the second pick of the draft after spending one season with Gonzaga. In 32 games (26.9 MPG) for the Bulldogs, the 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 3.7 BPG on .607/.390/.717 shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Purdue
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Waitress reacts to $500 tip from Grizzlies' Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is known around the NBA as one of the best young players in the game. To most associated with the league, his face is definitely recognizable. The same thing can’t be said for the general public. A video just recently posted to social media...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log. Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy