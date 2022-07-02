Huddersfield Town and Derby County in battle to sign former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane as the Republic of Ireland international is a free agent after leaving Villa Park

Huddersfield Town are rivalling Derby County in the chase for former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international has a number of offers to consider after becoming a free agent.

Huddersfield are among those interested as well as Luton Town and League One Derby.

Hourihane spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United after impressing at Swansea City the season before when Steve Copper was in charge.

Derby are ambitious to bounce straight back up now that their ownership is being resolved with David Clowes' takeover.

The are looking to recruit some experienced players including another former Villa player James Chester, 33, who has just left Stoke after signing former Birmingham City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, 30.

Another free agent, ex Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen is another in talks