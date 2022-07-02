Joe Joyce breaks Christian Hammer's will as he stops the German in round four after overcoming a slow start... The Juggernaut eats plenty of shots but shows again why he's trouble for any heavyweight

They rolled the Juggernaut out of the garage for the first time in a year for a road trip which lasted ten minutes and 20 seconds excluding pit stops.

That was long enough to bring Joe Joyce out of mothballs and back into world heavyweight title contention via this steamrolling of Christian Hammer.

Albeit not without some early bumps on the road as the veteran German slugger hurled enough rocks against Joyce's iron chin to barnstorm the first of the three and a half blunderbuss rounds.

Britain's Olympic silver medallist is likely to find himself in hibernation again before being steered in the direction of a fight for one of the alpha belts.

Not since this time last year when he added Carlos Takam to his high tally of knock outs - which stands now at 13 from 14 wins in an undefeated professional career - had Joyce appeared in a prize ring.

Not before next year can he expect to make the mandatory challenge for the WBO title which he cemented in Wembley Arena.

It will take at least until this December for Anthony Joshua, Olexsandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to sort out which of them wears all the crowns of undisputed heavyweight champion.

Not that Joyce can wait forever. He turns 37 this September and would be wise to risk his ranking before to long against a sterner opponent than the Hammer.

Someone of the more technical calibre of former champion Joseph Parker, who conveniently swerved Saturday's testing eliminator while in the act of changing promoters.

Hammer went for broke from the first bell and there gasps all round as Joyce withstood those hefty blows.

But he was landing heavily himself, not only to the Hammer head but also to the body.

That was where the key damage was done as the German slumped to the canvas once in the third round and thrice in the fourth. At which point referee Marcus McDonnel had seen enough.

The Juggernaut can be hit but so far he has proved impossible to stop.

Re-live Sportsmail's live blog for updates on Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer at Wembley Arena.

22:59

There was only one outcome in the end...

22:57

Joyce celebrates his victory!

22:19

Up next: Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer!

Here we go then! The main event is here, and in just a few minutes Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer will take to the ring.

Joyce (13-0) has put himself into contention in the "best of the rest" categorically, with Fury, Usyk and Joshua still a level above.

He had hoped to fight Joseph Parker tonight, before that fell through with the New Zealander's coach, Andy Lee, unavailable, in what Joyce describes as a 'BS excuse'.

Nevertheless, Joyce has declared himself ready for the division's best, but he'll need to put in an explosive performance tonight to back that up.

Hammer is tough. He's gone the distance with Alexander Povetkin, Frank Sanchez and Luis Ortiz. But, ultimately, this is a fight Joyce should win, and in style.

22:10

The knockout!

21:38

Next up: Jason Cunningham vs Zolani Tete

Up next we have quite possibly the fight of the night, with Jason Cunningham and Zolanie Tete going head-to-head for the Commonwealth super-bantamweight belt.

It’s Cunningham who’s putting the belt on the line, but Tete, a former world champion, has fought at a much higher level in what has been a fabulous career.

Both men are look to move into world title contention with a win, with Cunningham, 32, on an impressive seven-fight win streak, going back to his unanimous decision defeat to Michael Conlan in 2018.

South African Tete, 34, is expected to provide tough competition for Cunningham, despite fighting just once since his 2019 loss to John Riel Casimero, which was on British soil.

That came last year in a one-round knockout win over Iddi Kayumba.

21:30

Joyce has been speaking backstage...

20:34

Up next: Mark Chamberlain vs Marc Vidal

Next up we have Mark Chamberlain vs Marc Vidal in what should be the fight of the night so far.

It’s a real opportunity for Chamberlain, who fights for a title for the first time. Not a bad one for your first, being the IBF European lightweight championship.

The 23-year-old is unbeaten in his 10 fights, but he’s yet to go past eight rounds. Tonight is his first 10-rounder, though it might not go that far, with seven of Chamberlain’s victories coming inside the distance.

Vidal is by far the more experienced with 20 fights in the bank, including two against Kiko Martinez. The first ended a technical draw after three rounds, and the second went to Martinez over 12.

We know Kiko carries power, and Vidal, who has never been stopped, dealt with it well. A stoppage win for Chamberlain tonight would be a statement.

20:20

Next up: Tommy Fletcher vs Aron Vrnoga Gregorio

Next up we have Tommy Fletcher, who is making his professional debut in a four-round cruiserweight clash against Aron Vrnoga Gregorio.

Fletcher, 20, is trained by the widely respected Mark Tibbs and big things are expected of the prospect.

One thing that will immediately catch your eye is the height of Fletcher. Although at cruiserweight, he stands a monumental 6ft 7in, and he towered above his opponent at Friday’s weigh-in.

Gregorio has only had one fight himself, defeating Lovro Sutej on points over four rounds just a couple of weeks ago.

19:44

Up next: Micky Burke vs Serge Ambomo

Up next tonight is Micky Burke vs Serge Ambomo in the super-welterweight division.

'The Gent', as Burke is known, is 6-0 and claimed a brutal stoppage victory over Ivica Gogosevic last time out with a sickening body shot.

The highly confident 21-year-old has vowed to claim another stoppage victory tonight.

Standing in the opposing corner is a 36-year-old Ambomo, who has 31 defeats on his 41-fight record. It’s another bout Burke is expected to in fairly comfortably.

19:41

Joyce for a world title shot?

Moving quickly back to tonight's main event, Joyce will be hoping he can move that bit closer to a world title shot with victory.

Steve Bunce thinks he needs to make a statement tonight...

19:08

Up first tonight: Henry Turner vs Jakub Laskowski

Up first tonight we have unbeaten southpaw and brilliant amateur, Henry Turner, who looks to move 8-0 against journeyman Jakub Laskowski.

Known as ‘The Showman’, Turner claimed his first stoppage victory last time out as he beat Ivan Njegac in three rounds.

The 21-year-old will now look to build on that against Laskowski who, despite claiming four wins and a draw in his opening five fights, is 16-bout losing run.

Laskowski does have a fight lined up in a couple of weeks, so he won’t want to be knocked out tonight and therefore lose out on a payday. That will likely be his only ambition, though.

19:03

The stage is set!

Wembley Arena is ready and braced for another big night of boxing.

Can Joyce move to 14-0 and do it in style? And if so, will his next fight be against an elite heavyweight?

Joyce isn’t the best speaker, as he’s made light of during the build-up to the fight. But, he does do plenty of talking with his fists inside the ring, and that’s all that matters tonight.

But first, the undercard is upon us!

18:57

The main card is set to begin!

Right then, we're about ready to get underway, with the main card getting started any minute.

A reminder of what's in store tonight:

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer (heavyweight)

Jason Cunningham (C) vs Zolani Tete (Commonwealth super-bantamweight title)

Mark Chamberlain vs Marc Vidal (lightweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Darryl Sharp (cruiserweight)

Micky Burke vs Serge Ambomo (super-welterweight)

Henry Turner vs Jakub Laskowski (super-lightweight)

18:51

Warren warns Joyce against complacency

Joyce is expected to win tonight, and do so in style, but his promoter Warren has insisted the heavyweight must stay focused.

18:48

Joyce the heavier of the two

Joyce will carry a slight weight advantage into tonight’s clash at Wembley Arena.

He tipped the scales marginally the heavier of the two at 265.9lbs on Friday afternoon, while Hammer, naturally the smaller man, came in at 263lbs for his fourth bout on British soil.

Joyce, unbeaten in 13 professional outings, clocked in 2lbs heavier than in his most recent outing against Carlos Takam, as the 36-year-old fights for the first time in nearly a year.

18:43

Warren insists Joyce vs Parker is OFF

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, promoter Frank Warren ruled out the possibility of a future showdown between Joyce and Parker after the latter signed with Sky Sports and BOXXER.

The match-up was initially scheduled to take place tonight, but that was shelved with Andy Lee, Parker's trainer, unavailable.

A full agreement for a rearranged clash, according to Warren, was in place prior to the announcement of the New Zealander's switch, but that is now off the table.

Joyce, 36, makes his return to the ring this weekend as he takes on Hammer after the fight against Parker - which was announced live on Sky Sports - fell through.

18:40

Joyce outlines his five-fight wish list

Sportsmail spoke to Joe Joyce in the build-up to tonight’s fight, and the Juggernaut insisted it’s the top names in the heavyweight division he’s now targeting.

In fact, Joyce revealed the five opponents he wants – and in what order – with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua both making his list.

Click below to read more.

EXCLUSIVE: Joyce takes on Hammer this weekend in a bout he's heavily expected to win, but afterwards the 'Juggernaut' has four massive bouts in mind.

18:37

How to watch tonight's action

The fight, which will be a 12-round contest, will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Those not subscribed to BT Sport can sign up for a contract-free monthly pass for a price of £25.

Viewers can then also stream the fight using their app or web player.

18:34

A look at what’s to come

Of course, Joyce and Hammer take centre-stage tonight, but there's also an abundance of action on the undercard.

Most notably is a clash between Jason Cunningham and Zolani Tete for the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title.

The main card is as followed:

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer (heavyweight)

Jason Cunningham (C) vs Zolani Tete (Commonwealth super-bantamweight title)

Mark Chamberlain vs Marc Vidal (lightweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Darryl Sharp (cruiserweight)

Micky Burke vs Serge Ambomo (super-welterweight)

Henry Turner vs Jakub Laskowski (super-lightweight)

18:31

Hello and welcome!

A big night of boxing action is upon us, as Joe Joyce looks to make a statement up against Christian Hammer.

Joyce, 36, has made significant strides since turning professional in 2017, most notably claiming impressive wins against Daniel Dubois and Carlos Takam.

The Juggernaut insists he’s now ready for the division’s elites, and had intended to fight Joseph Parker tonight, but the New Zealander pulled out due to his trainer, Andy Lee, being unavailable.

Hammer is the overwhelming underdog, with nine defeats on his 36-fight record, including to Tyson and Hughie Fury. He has however gone the distance with Alexander Povetkin, Luis Ortiz and Frank Sanchez.

Don't go anywhere as we build towards the main event, with an intriguing bout between Jason Cunningham and Zolani Tete also on the card.