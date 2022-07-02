ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'The fans will love it!': David de Gea insists he is confident Man United supporters will relish their style of football under Erik ten Hag after just a week of pre-season

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has said that the club's fans will 'love' the style of play under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The majority of the Manchester United squad returned from their summer breaks this week for the first sessions under the new Dutch manager.

Speaking after his first few sessions with the new boss, De Gea told the club's media arm MUTV that the players were all 'excited' for the new season and that fans can expect to see a nice brand of football when Manchester United's campaign gets underway on August 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbZlf_0gTBiMq100
David de Gea has said that the club's fans can expect to see good football under the new boss

'I think we are all very excited for the new season, for the new manager,' he said.

'He plays a very good [type of] football so for sure the fans will love it.'

As pre-season gets underway, Manchester United appear to have ramped up their business in the transfer market with the club looking to close out deals for Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSjNe_0gTBiMq100
The goalkeeper returned to pre-season this week along with a host of other stars - but as yet no new arrivals

The Dutch central midfielder who Barcelona are open to selling owing to their dire financial straits.

De Jong has been identified by Manchester United as their primary summer target as they look to refresh their midfield. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both departed the club last month on free transfers meaning new recruits were imperative in that area.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have stolen a march on Arsenal in their pursuit for Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeCSy_0gTBiMq100
Erik Ten Hag was appointed to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick and his work starts now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xa5O_0gTBiMq100
Manchester United have edged ahead of Arsenal in their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez 

The Argentina international, who can play as a centre-back or at left-back, has told Ajax he only envisages himself playing in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal had appeared to have nipped in front in the race for his signature, but the Ten Hag factor appears to have swung it back in Manchester United's favour.

Arsenal have seen two bids rejected, with the second amounting to £38m including add-ons. Manchester United have matched that bid. Martinez has told the Ajax hierarchy that the club reaching an agreement with either Ten Hag's new club or Mikel Arteta's side would be most beneficial for all parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WFyI_0gTBiMq100
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested that Manchester United let him leave this summer

It also emerged on Saturday afternoon that Cristiano Ronaldo intends to leave the club this summer, according to The Times.

The 37-year-old forward, who returned to the club he left for Real Madrid in 2009 last summer, reportedly wants to see out the final days of his career playing at the top of the game, meaning the Champions League.

Manchester United missed out on the top four by a considerable margin after a poor season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

