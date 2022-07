Charlotte Hornets two-way small forward Arnoldas Kulboka has signed with Promitheus Patras in Greece on a one-year deal. The Lithuanian small forward was the first player the Charlotte Hornets drafted and stashed to actually play for the franchise. He spent most of his NBA career with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League but did play two career games with the Charlotte Hornets. There is no news about his basketball plans after he plays the upcoming season in Greece.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO