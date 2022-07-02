ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Meronk taking one-shot lead into last round of Irish Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour.

Meronk, who has three top-three finishes this season, carded a third round of 4-under 68 at Mount Juliet to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard on Saturday. The top 14 players are separated by four shots.

At 14 under par, Meronk is one shot ahead of England’s Jack Senior, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Another stroke back are 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad following matching rounds of 65.

Meronk’s round included three bogeys and seven birdies, including three straight from the 15th.

Defending champion Lucas Herbert was three shots off the lead on 11 under.

Scotland’s David Law and the English quartet of Aaron Rai, Matthew Southgate, Dale Whitnell and James Morrison were at 10 under.

Former champion Shane Lowry, who birdied the final four holes on Friday to make the cut with a shot to spare, carded a third round of 68 to reach 7 under.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. Follow Stage 5 live!The stage begins with...
CYCLING
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy