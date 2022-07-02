ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I just wanted it more – Former Chelsea star Gary Cahill makes amazing face-first dive to win sack race

By Jon Boon
 3 days ago

HILARIOUS Gary Cahill became a competitive dad at his kids' school sports day - winning the parents' sack race in brilliant fashion.

The former Chelsea defender, a dad-of-two, shared a funny clip on Twitter as he lined up against other fathers at school.

Gary Cahill shows off his skills in the sack race at his kids' school's sports day

As he hopped towards the finish line, Cahill and another parent were neck-and-neck as the finish line approached.

But not to be outdone, the ex-England international did an amazing face-first drive to win the race.

Sharing his delight at his victory, Cahill captioned the clip, "I just wanted it more!" accompanied with a winners' medal, an athlete, and a laughing emoji.

Family man Cahill has been married to longterm love since 2013, and they have two kids together - Leo and Freya.

But it was unclear whose sports day the centre back was appearing in.

Perhaps Cahill was putting himself in the shop window for future employers - showing he's still got a turn of pace despite his advancing years.

Last season, he starred for AFC Bournemouth in the Championship - helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

He managed 22 appearances for the Cherries, who returned to the top flight after a two-year absence.

But, the Prem new boys decided against offering Cahill an extension to his one-year deal and released him in May.

He announced on Twitter: "My time as an @officialafcb player will be mutually coming to an end this summer.

"I have have thoroughly enjoyed working with this great group of players and I want to wish them and all of the staff, the very best for the future."

Currently a free agent, Cahill hasn't revealed any retirement plans just yet.

Cahill leads the other fathers in the sack race
Right before the finish line, Cahill leaps to glory

