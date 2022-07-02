ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in alleged hate crime in Fairview Park

By Cris Belle
Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows coverage of the incident as it was breaking news

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Fairview Park police say they arrested the suspect accused of spray painting racial graffiti outside of an LGBTQ+ advocacy center early Friday morning.

Officers responded to two separate incidents of vandalism, one on Friday and one on June 12, at businesses in the city located on Lorain Rd., including Colors+ advocacy center, according to a release from Fairview Park police.

Officers say the incidents involved graffiti with messages that included racist language and that the suspect in custody is thought to be responsible for both incidents.

The suspect is scheduled to been seen in court on Tuesday, July 5. Police say they will release additional information after the hearing.

