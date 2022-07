ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO