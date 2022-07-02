ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wawa Welcomes America: Concert and fireworks canceled Saturday night for 'inclement weather'

fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The show will not go on Saturday night! Wawa Welcomes America has canceled their concert and fireworks display as storms are expected to make their way to the...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fabulous Fourth Of July Forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We haven’t had weather like this on the 4th of July in a really long time. Today’s forecast features wall-to-wall sunshine, highs in the upper 80’s and comfy air. Yes, dew point temperatures will remain in a great spot leading to pleasant conditions versus muggy conditions which are typical during this time of the year. For folks doing any traveling today, the weather will cooperate. Expect high in the mid-80 at the shore and low-80s in the mountains.  If you’re staying in the city for all of the festivities, you are in for a treat. Temperatures during the height of the afternoon will hover near 90 degrees, but humidity will remain low. Skies stay mostly clear for any firework displays in the evening, making it a great day from start to finish. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, storms and humidity make a return late in the day on Tuesday.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Potentially Severe Storms To Move Into Region Tuesday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for another day of storm watch. The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking possibly strong to severe storms in the late afternoon hours on Tuesday. CBS3 will be watching a line of storms move across the midwest and western Pennsylvania throughout the day, and it will likely arrive in our western suburbs around 3 p.m. Tuesday is going to be another hot day with highs near 90 and higher humidity, providing fuel for the thunderstorms as they move east. Although questions remain about whether they will be able to maintain their intensity given cloud cover and greater...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Parade, Concert, And Fireworks Take Over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation. The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois. In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe. Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Perfect weather for tonight’s fireworks in Conshohocken

The Borough of Conshohocken’s Independence Day fireworks show is tonight at approximately 9:30 p.m. The show will take place in Sutcliffe Park, however, the park will be closed. The show will be displayed at a height to make it viewable from most locations in the borough. The Weather Channel...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Weekend Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires Across Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend kicks off hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe threats later in the afternoon Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in effect for most of the region expired at 9 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Chester County in Pennsylvania until 9:15 p.m. #severethunderstormwatch until 9pm for #Philadelphia #SouthJersey #Delaware #The Shore #damagingwinds #intenselightning #torrentialdownpours ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ Have a place to shelter if one of the storms moves over you this afternoon and this evening #staysafe pic.twitter.com/NOuqbm3emn — Tammie...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds Gather In Haddonfield For First Major Rollout Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Since Pandemic

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night. It capped off a day of fun for the whole family. As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.” It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
fox29.com

Salem County nuclear generating stations tests siren

PHILADELPHIA - Residents in New Jersey and Delaware heard a full siren test on Tuesday night from a nuclear generating station. The alarm sounded from the Salem Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations just before 7:30 p.m. Officials say the tests happen on the first Tuesday of each calendar quarter. The...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Hundreds turn out for Penn Wynne Independence Day Parade

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. - Music filled the air for a patriotic party in the streets of Wynnewood, in Montgomery County, Sunday. Hundreds of people came out to celebrate at the Penn Wynne Independence Day Parade and Carnival. There was a wide variety of fun, family activities, including pony rides, moon bounces...
WYNNEWOOD, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Philly

Bucks County Fourth Of July Tradition Southampton Days Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families. “My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.  Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.  “I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.   Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the Fourth of July shooting that injured two police officers along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5  has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration. “We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” said, FOP Lodge #5 President,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ

