ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Retail sales and shoppers return to Center City as office workers stay home

By Noah Zucker
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Center City, there are now more businesses open and fewer vacancies than there have been since the beginning of the pandemic. But even as shoppers and visitors have returned to the neighborhood in force, the number of office workers in Center City on a daily basis is still only about...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Modern Victorian Expanded Trinity in Queen Village

This mansard-roofed standout has been updated in a distinctively modern fashion. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One of the things that annoy just about everyone in the real estate biz hereabouts is the appearance of the year 1920...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival Guide: Road Closures, Public Transportation Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wawa Welcome America Festival is returning to the Parkway this holiday weekend, and the city released information Friday regarding road closures and public transportation for festival-goers and city residents. Philadelphia police say they will have increased patrols in and around the festival areas. GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline this summer’s concert at the Art Museum and along the Parkway on Monday, July 4. Here’s information about road closures and public transportation. ROAD CLOSURES Friday – July 1 Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks East and west parking lanes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Tourism Officials Question Whether Gun Violence Epidemic Will Impact Ability To Attract Visitors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the Fourth of July shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway, tourism officials are questioning how much the city can take before people no longer want to visit Philadelphia. “We’re not going to crawl into a shell and hide away from the United States of America,” one tourist said. “It’s a great country and we want to go see it.” Tourists at the famed Rocky Steps say they’re not frazzled by Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence. “You can’t let a couple of bad eggs just ruin a city,” Emilio Locilento, who’s visiting from Boston, said. “I come from far away and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#City District
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
fox29.com

SEPTA announces retirement of Police Chief Thomas Nestel 'effective immediately'

PHILADELPHIA - Thomas Nestel has retired as SEPTA's Chief of Police as Philadelphia's public transportation continues to be plagued by crime and violence. "The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said in an announcement Tuesday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on July 3rd: Updates from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, City of Philadelphia and OEM

City of Philadelphia municipal offices will be closed tomorrow in observance of the July 4th holiday.City of Philadelphia. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Hidden City Philadelphia

Preservation Group Mobilizes to Save Lynnewood Hall

The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

July Fourth Shooting At Ben Franklin Parkway Leads West Philadelphia Organizers To Put Block Parties On Hold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway has organizers of other gatherings throughout Philadelphia thinking twice about holding certain events. In West Philly, some block parties that were scheduled for next weekend are now on hold. While no lives were lost Monday night at the Parkway, the incident did reinforce an unfortunate new reality for Philadelphians: people are scared, and they do not feel safe. “It was a laid-back, chill day. Weather was beautiful, concert was beautiful. But we live in America, and we have the 2nd Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, six-unit mixed-use development at 1600 Point Breeze Avenue in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the new building span 6,986 square feet, with commercial space at street level and within the structure’s basement and residential units above. In total, the structure will cost an estimated $730,000 to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Rises to Amenity Level in University City, West Philadelphia

In University City, West Philadelphia, a new cluster of towers ascends, joining the skyline just to the west of Center City. Of these, the largest development currently underway is just to the west of the 30th Street Station, dubbed Schuylkill Yards. Located at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the first tower of the 14-acre project (also known as Schuylkill Yards West) is now popping into view from various areas. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the 326-unit tower will eventually stand at a height of 361 feet and 28 stories and will hold lab and office space on the lower floors and residential units above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy