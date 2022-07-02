ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon’s most educated counties, according to census data

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

( STACKER ) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such education provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

30. Douglas County

  • 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($26,061 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 32.5% ($31,416)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($32,058)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.0% ($46,416)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($63,858)

29. Crook County

  • 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($30,601 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 32.5% ($27,373)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($34,024)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.4% ($58,804)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($57,292)

28. Wheeler County

  • 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 6.7% (earnings not available)
  • High school graduate: 32.8% ($25,208)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($30,114)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($30,000)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,875)
27. Lake County

  • 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($13,387 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 34.1% ($28,942)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($31,953)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($50,781)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($76,729)

26. Linn County

  • 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($30,188 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 29.2% ($31,767)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.1% ($39,662)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($47,218)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($51,815)

25. Coos County

  • 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.0% ($25,690 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 30.7% ($28,401)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($30,606)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($56,103)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,875)

24. Sherman County

  • 20.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.6% (earnings not available)
  • High school graduate: 28.6% ($30,000)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.8% ($40,573)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($50,855)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% (earnings not available)

23. Wasco County

  • 20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($26,113 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.5% ($31,624)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($35,782)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($52,667)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($59,476)

22. Grant County

  • 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($20,882 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 35.0% ($35,134)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($29,209)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($39,107)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($50,000)

21. Klamath County

  • 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($16,845 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 31.6% ($31,419)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($31,968)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($44,712)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($56,017)

20. Tillamook County

  • 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($28,393 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,652)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.3% ($31,778)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($44,712)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($53,454)

19. Jefferson County

  • 21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($30,000 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 30.3% ($29,145)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.5% ($33,161)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($41,612)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($62,006)

18. Gilliam County

  • 21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($50,625 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 33.2% ($35,972)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.6% ($33,882)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($48,125)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($60,750)
17. Curry County

  • 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($18,056 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.1% ($33,519)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.4% ($36,126)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($40,920)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($50,518)

16. Clatsop County

  • 24.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($19,795 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,935)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.9% ($33,859)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($43,866)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($63,640)

15. Marion County

  • 24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($26,658 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.9% ($30,679)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($36,080)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($52,997)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($64,441)

14. Union County

  • 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($31,458 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 32.9% ($32,760)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($34,833)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($45,386)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($62,599)

13. Baker County

  • 25.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,000 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 29.4% ($30,652)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($31,651)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($48,340)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($60,417)

12. Wallowa County

  • 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($28,333 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 30.2% ($25,701)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($28,208)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($34,375)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($60,811)

11. Yamhill County

  • 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($29,449 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.3% ($31,368)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.0% ($41,084)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($51,514)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($64,711)

10. Lincoln County

  • 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,170 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.9% ($25,362)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.6% ($30,247)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($38,262)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($55,026)
9. Jackson County

  • 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,879 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.2% ($31,381)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.4% ($32,859)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($48,504)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($62,995)

8. Polk County

  • 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($26,783 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.1% ($32,329)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.0% ($41,841)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($50,732)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($72,035)

7. Lane County

  • 31.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,544 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 23.1% ($30,606)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($32,480)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 19.0% ($42,135)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($54,322)

6. Hood River County

  • 34.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 17.5% ($27,917 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 20.7% ($33,651)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.0% ($34,698)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($51,396)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 16.3% ($65,236)

5. Deschutes County

  • 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($27,120 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 21.6% ($30,210)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.0% ($36,030)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 22.8% ($45,866)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($65,853)

4. Clackamas County

  • 38.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($30,589 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 21.4% ($37,800)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($44,475)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 24.6% ($62,262)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($78,247)
3. Washington County

  • 44.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,200 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 17.5% ($33,107)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($42,339)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 27.8% ($63,115)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($90,601)

2. Multnomah County

  • 46.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.0% ($25,150 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,513)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($36,711)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 28.2% ($53,070)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 18.4% ($72,076)

1. Benton County

  • 53.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 3.8% ($27,656 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 13.7% ($33,772)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,427)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 29.2% ($42,320)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 24.0% ($65,144)
