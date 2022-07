TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Contestants from across the Magnolia State are in Tupelo for a unique beauty pageant. Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker greeted each contestant as they arrived to register at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School. Shumaker, who is from Pontotoc, was crowned the winner of the first Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant last summer and says it’s been the experience of a lifetime.

TUPELO, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO