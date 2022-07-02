ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking,...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Police: Apopka officer arrested for DUI while in marked patrol car

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
DELTONA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Known white supremacist convicted after brutal attack on inmate

At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Friday, July 1, a Volusia County jury found defendant Judson Arne guilty of the second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery. He was then immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison as a prison releasee reoffender. While serving a sentence...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
WESH

Deltona man dies in crash after losing control of car in heavy rain

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man died in a crash over the weekend. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Sabbeer White was traveling south on Howland Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday when his car spun 180 degrees and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, where two oncoming vehicles struck the car.
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#K 9
villages-news.com

Caregiver who ripped off blind Villager lands back behind bars

A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars. Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation. DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals over $1,100 of items, including fishing poles, from local supermarket

12:16 p.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local supermarket after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident in progress. Once the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he met with the store's loss prevention officer, who said he'd observed a 37-year-old man as he walked throughout the store and concealed multiple items such as sunglasses and bags in a backpack.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

2 pedestrians seriously injured in Sanford crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Man in critical condition following shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to the scene of a shooting Friday night. Police arrived to the scene located at the 4400 block of Wheatley Street at 8:33 p.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. A man at the residence had a gunshot wound. He was transported to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man lifts overturned Jeep to rescue toddler after accident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby boy is safe after a Florida driver was in the right place at the right time and saved him from an overturned Jeep!. "He's like 'there's a baby in there, there's a baby' and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out," Wisguere Dormevil told FOX 35 News.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 hospitalized after crash in Seminole County, authorities say

Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a truck carrying a trailer, and occurred on Lake Minnie Drive and US 17-92. The crash is under investigation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy