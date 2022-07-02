Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

12:16 p.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local supermarket after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident in progress. Once the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he met with the store's loss prevention officer, who said he'd observed a 37-year-old man as he walked throughout the store and concealed multiple items such as sunglasses and bags in a backpack.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO