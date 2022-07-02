Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Friday, July 1, a Volusia County jury found defendant Judson Arne guilty of the second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery. He was then immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison as a prison releasee reoffender. While serving a sentence...
A Villager’s son with history of victimizing neighbors was arrested over the holiday weekend. Christopher Munday, 50, was booked Friday without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation. Munday, who previously lived in the Village of St. Charles, had numerous arrests while living in The Villages...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on John Young Parkway in south Orange County and the bike he was riding is missing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Sunday just before midnight on John Young Parkway south of Central Florida...
A Florida man drove nearly 700 miles after threatening the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, eventually being stopped on Interstate 65 in an incident that left the highway shut down for hours. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Michael David Kinney of Orange City, Florida, was one...
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man died in a crash over the weekend. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Sabbeer White was traveling south on Howland Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday when his car spun 180 degrees and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, where two oncoming vehicles struck the car.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash on State Road 100 sent four adults and two children to the hospital Monday with injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A silver sedan driven by an 80-year-old Palm Coast woman was heading west when the...
A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars. Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation. DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died late Sunday after crashing his motorcycle along John Young Parkway in Orange County. Now, troopers have a big mystery on their hands. In addition to figuring out what led up to the crash, they want to know: “Where’s the motorcycle?”
12:16 p.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local supermarket after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident in progress. Once the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he met with the store's loss prevention officer, who said he'd observed a 37-year-old man as he walked throughout the store and concealed multiple items such as sunglasses and bags in a backpack.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been sentenced to 15 more years in jail for attacking an inmate in Volusia County. Judson Arne punched an inmate, Azary Arocha, and fellow inmate, Andrew Mitchell, stabbed the victim several times at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach. According to court...
SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he drove more than 10 hours to Alabama amid threats he made to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office that included explosives. The threats ended in a standoff on Interstate 65 just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Traffic was shut...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Titusville man is in jail, accused of speeding away from a traffic stop on a motorcycle with a helpless passenger hanging on behind him. According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County deputies attempted to stop 26-year-old Dennis King near the intersection of US Highway 1 and Tilkwade Lane in Cocoa last Saturday, but he refused to stop.
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Traffic has reopened on John Anderson Boulevard after a rollover crash Monday in Flagler Beach, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. First responders said the crash was upgraded to a level 1 mass casualty incident, according to the fire department's Facebook post. Three adults and...
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, the former Seminole County tax collector’s sentencing hearing is in the process of being set, newly filed court records show. In anticipation of that sentencing, Greenberg filed a...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to the scene of a shooting Friday night. Police arrived to the scene located at the 4400 block of Wheatley Street at 8:33 p.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. A man at the residence had a gunshot wound. He was transported to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A baby boy is safe after a Florida driver was in the right place at the right time and saved him from an overturned Jeep!. "He's like 'there's a baby in there, there's a baby' and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out," Wisguere Dormevil told FOX 35 News.
Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was a truck carrying a trailer, and occurred on Lake Minnie Drive and US 17-92. The crash is under investigation.
