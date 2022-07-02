UNC Basketball commit picks up MVP honors

The NBPA 100 camp is an annual event that allows the top high school players across the country to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts. It’s a big event filled with the biggest names in high school basketball.

And this year, it was UNC commit G.G. Jackson that stole the show.

The South Carolina native was named the 2022 NBPA Top 100 MVP for the event, impressing with his skills over the past week. Jackson was a standout from Day 1 and carried that into the rest of the camp, being the best player on the court and earning the honor.

The forward has climbed to the top of the recruiting rankings over the past few weeks backed by his stellar play. Jackson capped off an impressive junior season with a solid offseason and is now considered the top player in the 2023 class.

And earning this MVP award with his play in the NBPA Top 100 helps solidify that.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .