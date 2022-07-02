ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

23 nonprofits to read and discuss “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” this summer

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E25f8_0gTBZrR300

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Often, during this time of year, it can be forgotten that America has a relationship with slavery. Frederick Douglass spoke in front of a group of people one-hundred seventy years ago, changing such a relationship.

Greenfield fireworks, a success!

Mass Humanities , a group out of Northampton that focuses on “supporting a thriving humanities ecosystem in Massachusetts,” will support public readings of the address in local locations over the next several days.

In 1838, Frederick Douglas escaped from slavery and lived in Massachusetts. On July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York, he delivered the Fourth of July Speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

Slavery in the United States may be an idea of the past but with the Fourth of July on the horizon, Frederick Douglass comes to mind to many but not enough. His influential address changed the Commonwealth. To quote Douglass, “We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the future.”

“First delivered in 1852, Frederick Douglass’s ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July’ is timeless,” said Brian Boyles, Executive Director of Mass Humanities. “This year, the legislatures of 36 states have introduced or passed bills that would outlaw honest discourse about the history and impact of racism in America—measures that could ban from schools and libraries the reading of Douglass’s speech and the words and the works of other African American authors, poets, playwrights, and thought leaders. We need to hear and heed Douglass’s words now more than ever.”

Providing a time and a place for these readings opens the door for “enough.” Respect and responsibility for our connection to the past and our future are relevant. It has already begun that 23 organizations will be hosting their own “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” events in Massachusetts this summer.

The National Endowment of the Humanities’ (NEH) A More Perfect Union is making this community participation possible.

The non-profits hosting “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” events include:

July 3

July 4

July 5

Mass Humanities, a non-profit based in Northampton, conducts and supports programs that use history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines to enhance and improve civic life throughout Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1974, the organization has provided millions of dollars in support of thousands of humanities projects across the Commonwealth. Established as the state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), Mass Humanities is an independent programming and grant-making organization that receives support from the NEH and the Massachusetts Cultural Council as well as private sources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Cjddaf
2d ago

Douglas used his brains and his poetry and speech to make those who didn't know not only the horrors of slavery, but also to persuade the end of slavery. He was a great man who appreciated his freedom, and was actually grateful for the opportunities this country had to offer. Like most things, people who were not directly affected by slavery paid little attention to it. Douglas got people to pay attention and fight against such dehumanizing. It's too bad he doesn't the respect he deserves even by the descendants of those he helped free.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Boston

I-Team: Patriot Front has long history in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nonprofits#Slavery#Massachusetts#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Commonwealth
WCVB

Boston mayor, US Attorney, others give briefing on white supremacist activity

BOSTON — City and federal leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss recent white supremacist activity in the Boston region. Boston mayor Michelle Wu attended the briefing at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury along with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, who leads the Boston Police Department in lieu of a permanent commissioner.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Officials: No advance notice of hate group’s plans

Law enforcement agencies did not have intelligence ahead of time about a white supremacist organization's plans to march through downtown Boston over the holiday weekend, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday as local, state and federal officials urged residents to remain vigilant about radicalization in their communities.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy