What’s Fresh at the Farmer’s Market in July New York

Nothing like dinner out with the family. In a scene some may say captures the essence of life in New York in 2022, a family of rats was seen out on the town having a late night snack recently. While vermin like this is nothing new in the big city, social media has been quite inthralled with this video that has been shared tens of thousands of times across the internet. Remind anyone of Ratatouille?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO