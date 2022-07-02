ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What’s Fresh at the Farmer’s Market in July New York

By Paty Quyn
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready for all your favorite fruits and veggies. July is here and in New York, it means everything yummy is in season. Even some of the "good for you" foods take on a whole new flavor in the Summer. Our Hudson Valley farmer's Market, Farm Markets, and even...

943litefm.com

cititour.com

Cheeseboat Brings its Cheesy Goodness to Hell’s Kitchen

Cheeseboats (aka Khachapuri) are a Georgian specialty made with fluffy bread shaped into a boat on the outside, filled with melted cheese and a sunnyside up egg on top. They can now be found at Cheesboat on 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen. Visitors can choose from several different types all made fresh, ranging in price from 20 to 30 dollars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Kids can take this NYC ferry for free starting this week!

The NY Waterway Ferry, which runs from Manhattan to New Jersey, just announced that all kids under 12 will get to ride for free now through Labor Day. Hooray!. Here's the lowdown: said kids will have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and the promotion only applies to two children under 12 per one adult. The promotion includes all of the ferry's routes with the exception of the Metro-North ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Family of Rats in New York Spotted Dining On Pizza [VIDEO]

Nothing like dinner out with the family. In a scene some may say captures the essence of life in New York in 2022, a family of rats was seen out on the town having a late night snack recently. While vermin like this is nothing new in the big city, social media has been quite inthralled with this video that has been shared tens of thousands of times across the internet. Remind anyone of Ratatouille?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around NYC

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places around New York City where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car or lawn chair/blanket! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
we-heart.com

Fancy new Manhattan super club, The Nines, takes its inspiration from the opulent lobby bars of grand European hotels...

Combining timeless elegance with irreverent glamour, New York City supper club, The Nines, nods to the famed lobby bars of grand European hotels such as The Bar Hemingway at The Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar at Dukes London. A concept from renowned restaurateur Jon Neidich of Golden Age Hospitality, the elegant establishment is a 70-seat space designed for imbibing, dining and enjoying piano renditions of funk, soul and rock classics.
MANHATTAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Have Two Historic Hudson Valley Banks Transformed Into?

With all of the extensive amounts of history in the Hudson Valley, we are able to learn something new every single day. Each Hudson Valley town has an interesting story to tell. Some of these unique villages date back to the 1600s. It's possible that our ancestors may have settled in these towns or played major roles in developing them.
HUDSON, NY
therealdeal.com

Ranking New York’s most active developers

New York City sprang back to life in the spring of 2021, and its busiest builders were no exception. In the past year, the city’s 20 most active developers filed plans to build nearly 16 million square feet of projects across the five boroughs. Now, they face a whole new set of headwinds entering the second half of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Grey Poupon Mustard Ice Cream Is a Thing Now

It's time for some special summer flavors of ice cream. The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company has been surprising us for a few years now with their unique flavors. Released on the first of June, the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Company has come up with five new flavors for you to enjoy this summer:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Notorious Mob Boss’ Rhinebeck Farm Hits Market For $1.5M

How would you like to own the former Hudson Valley retreat of a famous New York crime boss?. A 98-acre farm once owned by the head of the Genovese crime family is currently listed for 1.5 million dollars. The property is located in both Rhinebeck and Red Hook and features a caretaker's studio, three barns, an in-ground pool that "needs work" and a massive 8,200-square-foot indoor riding rink.
RHINEBECK, NY
thezoereport.com

How To Explore The Hamptons Like A Local

A vibrant collection of historic towns, the Hamptons is where New York City residents flock come summer to soak in the idyllic sandy beaches, al fresco dining, and cozy wood-shingled summer homes that are every bit as charming as they are opulent. Geographically speaking, the Hamptons spans across Long Island’s South Fork from West Hampton to Montauk — or as the locals call it, “The End”— just east of NYC. While it's certainly nice to have a summer house in this East-end enclave, it’s not necessary when it comes to exploring the local eateries, farm stands, vineyards, and sandy shores that have captured the hearts of not just New York natives, but people from all over the world.
MONTAUK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

