TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — An Allegheny County man is charged with assaulting and strangling his 3-year-old nephew.James Ryan of Turtle Creek is facing a list of charges, and the alleged incident was caught on camera. The victim's mother, Sarah Ryan, believes had she not had video proof that her brother hit her son, he wouldn't be in jail."I'm sad that he's in the Allegheny County Jail, but he has to take ownership for his actions," Sarah Ryan said.It was 7 a.m. on Saturday when Sarah Ryan said she had an argument with her brother. She said he stormed out...

TURTLE CREEK, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO