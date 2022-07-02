Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Friday, July 1, a Volusia County jury found defendant Judson Arne guilty of the second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery. He was then immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison as a prison releasee reoffender. While serving a sentence...
DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
A Villager’s son with history of victimizing neighbors was arrested over the holiday weekend. Christopher Munday, 50, was booked Friday without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation. Munday, who previously lived in the Village of St. Charles, had numerous arrests while living in The Villages...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting early Monday morning. Deputies say a man, reportedly in his 20s, was shot around 8 a.m at the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker fell to his death from an Orange County apartment roof Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded shortly before noon to the ARIUM Greenview Apartments, 10649 Bastille Lane, where they found a worker in his 30s.
A member of the prominent Kling Towing family is back in jail after a gun arrest last month. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail after a judge revoked his bond. Kling had been arrested June 25 on charges of possession of a...
A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars. Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation. DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly...
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash on State Road 100 sent four adults and two children to the hospital Monday with injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A silver sedan driven by an 80-year-old Palm Coast woman was heading west when the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been sentenced to 15 more years in jail for attacking an inmate in Volusia County. Judson Arne punched an inmate, Azary Arocha, and fellow inmate, Andrew Mitchell, stabbed the victim several times at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach. According to court...
12:16 p.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local supermarket after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident in progress. Once the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he met with the store's loss prevention officer, who said he'd observed a 37-year-old man as he walked throughout the store and concealed multiple items such as sunglasses and bags in a backpack.
SANFORD, Fla. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a Sanford retention pond. Sanford police confirmed crime scene technicians were investigating after a body was found in the area of W. Lake Mary Boulevard and Live Oak Boulevard. WESH 2 is headed to the scene and will update...
SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
Detectives with the East and West Volusia Narcotics Task Forces and task force agents from the Volusia Bureau of Investigations have been in the New Smyrna Beach area conducting surveillance on a suspect 22-year-old Nassan Bacon. According to investigators, Bacon, 22, had active warrants for
APOPKA, Fla. — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds Monday night after being injured in a shooting near Apopka. Orange County sheriff's deputies say around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the intersection of Ella J. Gilmore Street and Hawthorne Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating after a body was found in a pond on Tuesday morning. A Channel 9 crew watched as dive teams recovered the body from the pond near Lake Mary and Live Oak boulevards. It is not known how long the body was in...
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Traffic has reopened on John Anderson Boulevard after a rollover crash Monday in Flagler Beach, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. First responders said the crash was upgraded to a level 1 mass casualty incident, according to the fire department's Facebook post. Three adults and...
MISSING ADULT – Mitchell Constandza Feaster. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to locate a missing adult. Age: 42 DOB: 04/17/1980. Sex: Male. Race: Black. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown. Height: 6’07”. Weight: 280. Missing From: CELEBRATION PL...
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, the former Seminole County tax collector’s sentencing hearing is in the process of being set, newly filed court records show. In anticipation of that sentencing, Greenberg filed a...
An ex-convict has been jailed in connection with an altercation at his former place of employment. Frederick Lee Glover, 35, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with felony burglary with battery. He is also charged with violating his probation.
Comments / 1