ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking,...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Police: Apopka officer arrested for DUI while in marked patrol car

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
APOPKA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Known white supremacist convicted after brutal attack on inmate

At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Friday, July 1, a Volusia County jury found defendant Judson Arne guilty of the second-degree felony charge of aggravated battery. He was then immediately sentenced to 15 years in the Florida State Prison as a prison releasee reoffender. While serving a sentence...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
DELTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Orange County along Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting early Monday morning. Deputies say a man, reportedly in his 20s, was shot around 8 a.m at the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Caregiver who ripped off blind Villager lands back behind bars

A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars. Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation. DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly...
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#K 9
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals over $1,100 of items, including fishing poles, from local supermarket

12:16 p.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local supermarket after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident in progress. Once the reporting officer arrived on the scene, he met with the store's loss prevention officer, who said he'd observed a 37-year-old man as he walked throughout the store and concealed multiple items such as sunglasses and bags in a backpack.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Body found in Sanford retention pond

SANFORD, Fla. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a Sanford retention pond. Sanford police confirmed crime scene technicians were investigating after a body was found in the area of W. Lake Mary Boulevard and Live Oak Boulevard. WESH 2 is headed to the scene and will update...
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

2 pedestrians seriously injured in Sanford crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Two teens hospitalized after Apopka shooting

APOPKA, Fla. — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds Monday night after being injured in a shooting near Apopka. Orange County sheriff's deputies say around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the intersection of Ella J. Gilmore Street and Hawthorne Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
APOPKA, FL
osceolasheriff.org

MISSING ADULT – Mitchell Constandza Feaster

MISSING ADULT – Mitchell Constandza Feaster. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to locate a missing adult. Age: 42 DOB: 04/17/1980. Sex: Male. Race: Black. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown. Height: 6’07”. Weight: 280. Missing From: CELEBRATION PL...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy