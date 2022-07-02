Volusia sheriff: K-9 takes down suspect sought on carjacking, murder charges

APOPKA, Fla. — Two teens are recovering from gunshot wounds Monday night after being injured in a shooting near Apopka. Orange County sheriff's deputies say around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the intersection of Ella J. Gilmore Street and Hawthorne Avenue. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APOPKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO