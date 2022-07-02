ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airline Cancellations, Delays Strand Thousands of People Fourth of July Weekend

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tensions for travelers are rising this holiday weekend as cancellations and delays abound in airports across the country. Almost 600 Friday flights were canceled and over 7,600 were late, CNBC reported. The disruptions...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

As flight cancellations and delays pile up, airlines may not be back on track until Labor Day

It was a tough holiday weekend, as airlines canceled 1,200 flights Friday, another 1,200 Saturday and about 300 and 225 on Sunday and Monday, July 4, respectively. Delayed flights were also in the thousands, with ground stops — all traffic halted — at airports like Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Newark and Minneapolis. And travelers weren't delayed just by airlines and on the tarmac, but at many passenger security checkpoints at U.S. airports.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ed Bastian
The Verge

Airline cancellations are spiking as July Fourth looms

Ahead of the July Fourth weekend, airlines are facing a wave of concern over flight cancellations — and new pressure from Washington to make sure they’re not leaving travelers in the lurch. Wednesday saw more than 2,000 cancellations in a single day, according to FlightAware data, with uncertainty...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travellers face years of rising air fares, says Ryanair boss, as Heathrow braces for more flight cancellations

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned passengers that fares will rise because flying has become “too cheap” and the industry will be hit by rising oil prices and environmental levies.Mr O’Leary said the average fare for a passenger with his airline will rise from around €40 to between €50 to €60 over the next five years as costs rise in the industry.The outspoken airline chief told the Financial Times: “It’s got too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the...
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

TSA screens most passengers for a single day since COVID-19 pandemic began

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The July 4th holiday weekend is setting a record.The TSA says it happened Friday, July 1, when the agency screened the most passengers at airports across the country since the pandemic began: 2,490,490.     The last time it came close to that number was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year, when 2,450,300 travelers were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide.Single day travel numbers that exceeded July 1 came a month before the pandemic began: February 14, 2020, when TSA screened 2,494,922 passengers.Three days earlier, February 11, 2020, the agency's statistics show 2,507,588 travelers were screened.At DFW...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Strand#Airline Cancellations#Cnbc#Transportation
tripsavvy.com

These US Airports Are the Worst For Summer Flight Delays

This summer, the hottest accessory in travel is patience. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc in the skies, all travel schedules are subject to change, and that recommended two hour arrival time before your domestic flight may no longer cut it. So what's a traveler to do? Thanks to...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

July 4th travelers face canceled flights, crowded airports and higher fares

Fourth of July travelers are expected to fly in the highest numbers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing a beleaguered transportation system already experiencing tens of thousands of cancellations and delays. As many as 12.3 million people are expected to pass through airport-security checkpoints from June 30 through...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

Computer scheduling glitch for American Airlines threatened to bring more flight cancellations

MIAMI – It couldn't have happened at a worse time. Amid staffing shortages, weather disruptions and high demand over the holiday weekend, an American Airlines scheduling platform allowed pilots early yesterday to opt out of thousands of flights this month.The pilots' union says 12,000 flights lacked a captain, first officer or both, including flights this weekend.American says it suspended the platform and restored the majority of the schedules so that operations will not be impacted.The snafu comes as the industry deals with thousands of cancelled and delayed flights this weekend."We just got here and they let us know right now...
MIAMI, FL
Simplemost

This Airline Is Offering Economy Passengers Bunk Beds, Couches To Use During Long Flights

For those of us looking to save money on travel expenses, buying seats in economy class for a flight can make a vacation a good deal more affordable. However, if you’ve ever been on a long-haul flight, you know that even sitting in an upgraded plane seat can take a toll on the body. Now, imagine sitting for hours in a tiny economy seat for 17 hours. In no way does that seem enjoyable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year, TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Passenger describes chaos as flights delayed

A holidaymaker returning to Heathrow Airport described the scene that greeted him at Terminal Three as akin to a "disaster movie". Adam Kent, 59, from Worcestershire, landed on Saturday to find a "horrendous first impression of chaos". He described luggage as looking like it had been dumped and had witnessed...
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy