ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Criminal Minds’ Has Officially Left Netflix: Here’s How to Stream the Series Now

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qPzV_0gTBYW8700

“Criminal Minds” fans who want to refresh themselves on the first 15 seasons will have to binge the episodes on a new streaming service. Netflix officially took the popular show off its platform a few days ago, and now you can only watch previous episodes on Paramount Plus.

The first 15 seasons of “Criminal Minds” originally aired on CBS. Once the seasons wrapped up, they would drop on Netflix so cable-cutters could binge them. But back in 2020, the network canceled the show abruptly, leaving viewers shocked and frustrated with the last-minute ending.

Luckily, in February 2021, Paramount Plus picked up the series for a revival, with Season 16 coming in the next few years. Returning cast members include Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster, per Yahoo!

In order to prepare fans for the Paramount Plus revival, executives decided that Netflix could no longer house the long-running crime procedural. So now, if you want to watch Criminal Minds, you have to subscribe to Paramount Plus. Or pay for the episodes or seasons individually on Amazon Prime Video.

What Do We Know About ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 16?

“Criminal Minds” fans have been waiting in a sort of limbo for more news about the Season 16 revival. Luckily, cast member Paget Brewster sat down with Decider earlier this week to update fans on the show’s progress.

She said the cast is still waiting to sign contracts for this and potential upcoming seasons. But the show has hired preproduction staffers, which is an encouraging sign. The cast also heard from showrunners that they should prepare for filming to take place in the next few months.

“We’ve been told, ‘Visit your family now, because, in a couple of months, it’s not gonna happen,’” Brewster told the outlet. “So we’re all very confident that it’s going to happen.”

And once that first episode gets underway, then everyone will know that the show is definitely moving forward.

“Once we’ve shot the first episode, that means that Criminal Minds is coming back,” Brewster said. “That’s just how this business is! And it’s all stuff that’s out of our hands. Because we all agreed in November: ‘Yes, we’re all on board, we’re ready to sign.’ So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start.”

Likely licensing agreements, budgets, plans for future seasons, etc. It’s no easy thing to bring a show back for a revival, especially when switching from cable to a streaming service. Paramount Plus has to convince all those CBS watchers to subscribe if they want to see their favorite show again.

For now, let’s hope that filming goes smoothly. And hopefully, we can see “Criminal Minds” launch on Paramount Plus in the next year or so.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Fans Weigh in on the Show’s Best Guest Star

The Law & Order franchise is known for many things, including a long list of prolific and unforgettable guest stars. This all started, of course, with the OG Law & Order series during the show’s initial run from 1990 until 2010. Then, the theme of bringing in some big players for many storylines continued over the decades, as multiple spin-off shows branched out from the original TV series. With some incredibly memorable guest stars coming into the fold over the years.
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max Drops Trailer for ‘Rap Sh!t,’ New Series from Issa Rae and City Girls (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max on Tuesday released the official trailer for “Rap Sh!t,” an original comedy series from from Emmy nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”). The series premiere on July 21 with two episodes at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The eight-episode season continues with one episode weekly until September 1. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion). The two reunite to form a rap group, forming a new bond along the way. The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. “Rap Sh!t” is executive produced...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantegna
Person
Paget Brewster
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Kirsten Vangsness
Person
Aisha Tyler
Variety

The CW Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker: Independence’

Click here to read the full article. The CW has unveiled the premiere dates for its Fall 2022 lineup. Oct. 11 will see the premiere of “The Winchesters,” the highly anticipated “Supernatural” prequel that stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as demon hunters Mary and John, parents of original series leads Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). Immediately following “The Winchesters” is the series premiere of “Professionals,” a spy drama starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser. “Walker: Independence,” a prequel of the CW series “Walker” starring Katherine McNamara, will premiere on the network on Oct. 6. The premiere will immediately follow...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD season 10 is not coming to NBC in July 2022

A new season of Chicago PD is coming, just don’t expect season 10 to kick off on NBC during the month of July. Like most fall series, PD is in the midst of its usual summer hiatus which traditionally kicks off in late May and runs through late September. During this break, the shows head to the sideline with not even so much as a rerun on most weeks as NBC instead turns its primetime slots over to summer staples such as America’s Got Talent.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming to CBS in June 2022

We know Blue Bloods Season 13 is happening, but we have to wait a while for the new episodes. It’s not coming to CBS this month. The good news is we know there’s going to be a 13th season of Blue Bloods. CBS gave us the great news shortly before the Upfronts. Arguably, the renewal wasn’t that surprising. However, CBS did make the shocking decision to cancel Magnum PI, and we thought that Friday night drama was going to be renewed too.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Plus#Cbs#Amazon Prime Video
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Jason Beghe Return for Season 10?

When watching Chicago PD, fans of the long-running Dick Wolf drama have grown attached to seeing Jason Beghe. Beghe plays Hank Voight, who heads up the Intelligence Unit. Last season, viewers saw him go through some things. Voight was shot by Anna Avalos, who also was shot and died in the Season 9 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant You Forgot Won $1 Million

Fans of the long-running daytime TV game show The Price Is Right know well that it doesn’t usually take too much to get the contestants revved up. In fact, this is a big part of why viewers are drawn to the popular price-guessing show. Most of the players on the show are bubbling with excitement. From the moment a contestant’s name is called to “come on down,” to the moment they leave the stage.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Henry Winkler Posts Touching Reaction to ‘Office Space’ Star Diedrich Bader’s Heartbreaking News

Former Happy Days star Henry Winkler is sending his sympathies to fellow actor, Office Space star Diedrich Bader in the wake of some heartbreaking news. In a recent Twitter post, the classic TV sitcom legend sends his sympathies to his fellow actor after he shares the loss of his faithful companion on a recent post to the popular social media website.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’: Why NBC Took a Chance on the Former CBS Series

Magnum P.I. fans rejoiced at the news after learning Friday that NBC rescued their favorite show, thanks, in part, to a grassroots campaign to save it. But it was more than just vocal fan support that allowed Magnum P.I. to live on. It also came down to money, as always. NBC was in a better position to make a show shot on location in Hawaii work for their budget.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Disappearing HBO Max Content May Be The Start Of Bigger Changes

Thanks to complicated rights agreements and a neverending influx of new content, change is a constant on pretty much every single streaming service. It’s why we devote entire columns to what’s coming and going from the major platforms, but some recent alterations to HBO Max’s lineup have fans wondering whether larger changes are afoot. It looks like they’re probably right, though what exactly that means is very uncertain.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Fans Are Worried About Season 10

The season nine finale of Chicago PD was a lot less open-ended than season eight’s. Last year, Sergeant Hank Voight and Detective Hailey Upton became involved in a massive murder coverup. Fans recall when the latter shot and killed a suspect and Voight buried and burned the body. This year differs drastically as the season’s final episode resulted in the death of Voight’s confidential informant Anna Avalos. Heading into season 10, Chicago PD fans are worried the shooting will have exceedingly negative effects on the investigative unit.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Four New Characters Joining in Season 5

Yellowstone fans: Paramount Network just announced four brand new characters & cast members for Season 5, and they sound promising!. On Friday, Paramount Network revealed additional casting for Yellowstone, TV’s #1 series, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. The star-studded announcement, sent to Outsider, confirms several returning faces. But perhaps the biggest reveal comes in the form of four brand new faces:
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy