ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Firework-related injuries spike nearly 25% in last 15 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl9ul_0gTBY3rX00

ATLANTA — As Americans around the country are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, the federal government is warning people to stay safe when handling fireworks, following a new report that reveals firework-related injuries are on the rise.

The new report released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that firework-related injuries jumped around 25% between 2006 and 2021.

According to the report, CPSC received reports of at least nine firework-related deaths last year and around 11,500 emergency hospital visits due to fireworks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Adults 25 to 44 years of age experienced about 32 percent of the estimated injuries, and children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 29 percent of the estimated injuries,” the report said about the 2021 findings.

The report found that sparklers accounted for the greatest number of emergency department-treated injuries last year with 1,100 reported incidents.

“Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees, so it’s the same temperature as a blowtorch, and it’s really important to know that these aren’t toys so it shouldn’t be handed to kids,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, CPSC Chair.

CPSC said there are precautions people can take if they do choose to set off fireworks.

  • First, make sure the types of firework you are using are legal where you live.
  • Always make sure there is water nearby and only light one firework at a time.
  • Finally, walk away once you’ve set one off.

“Recognize that these are explosives,” said Hoehn-Saric. “These are inherently dangerous, so you need to treat it that way.”

Virginia resident Caroline McLaughlin uses fireworks every year and she said this is advice she’s bringing back to her own family.

“We usually use really small ones when we do them,” said McLaughlin. “It definitely concerns me. We personally haven’t had any issues with it but hearing that, I will definitely consider it.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

TSA screens most passengers for a single day since COVID-19 pandemic began

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The July 4th holiday weekend is setting a record.The TSA says it happened Friday, July 1, when the agency screened the most passengers at airports across the country since the pandemic began: 2,490,490.     The last time it came close to that number was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year, when 2,450,300 travelers were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide.Single day travel numbers that exceeded July 1 came a month before the pandemic began: February 14, 2020, when TSA screened 2,494,922 passengers.Three days earlier, February 11, 2020, the agency's statistics show 2,507,588 travelers were screened.At DFW...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Face mask rules return at Cornwall NHS hospitals

Hospital patients, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks again, as cases of Covid-19 have risen "significantly". The rule will apply at all of Cornwall's hospitals, minor injury units and treatment centres from Monday, 4 July, health bosses said. Two new sub-variants were blamed for the rise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Students warned about ‘new phenomenon’ of needle spiking in nightclubs

First-year university students will be warned about the risk of needle spiking in nightclubs through a new government ad campaign.The Home Office has said it is looking into launching the campaign at the start of the new academic year in September to urge students to stay vigilant.It comes after the number of students reporting being spiked with needles surged around the same time last year.Research by student publication The Tab, cited by the government, found that 11 per cent of students surveyed said they had been spiked.The survey, which involved 23,000 students from 19 universities, found that of those who...
EDUCATION
NPR

A Black family in Maryland navigates the pandemic and inflation with some success

Looking at Tyrone Ferrens and his blended family today, you'd be forgiven for thinking their path to success was easy. Despite the ravages of the pandemic, Ferrens – a stock market-savvy man with a habit of casually dropping high-level economics talk in everyday conversations – says he and his wife's household income has doubled since the start of COVID-19.
ABERDEEN, MD
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy