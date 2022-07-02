ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Here’s where to enjoy 4th of July celebrations & professional fireworks in our area

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqZMT_0gTBXnDn00

Photo of 2019 fireworks display at Three Tree Point by Elston Hill.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with new information that confirms Lake Burien’s professional fireworks show.

Looks like the only local professional fireworks show on the 4th of July in 2022 will be at Lake Burien (but not Three Tree Point), but there will be plenty of other fun celebrations throughout South King County.

Don’t forget that Discover Burien’s 98th Annual Independence Day Parade will march through downtown from 3–5 p.m.

This year will mark the 98th Annual Independence Day Parade (if it hadn’t have been canceled two years due to COVID, this would’ve been the 100th year) to celebrate America’s Birthday in the streets of Downtown Burien.

“The Burien Independence Day Parade has become a longstanding tradition in the community with thousands attending each year.”

For more information, visit www.discoverburien.org or https://www.seafair.org/events/2022/burien-independence-day-parade.

WHEN: Monday, July 4, 2022, from 3–5 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Burien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLaZa_0gTBXnDn00

Below is a roundup of some of the professional fireworks shows going on in the region:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9FnQ_0gTBXnDn00

Fireworks over Des Moines will start at 10:30 p.m. over Des Moines Pier.

Due to construction, the event on the marina floor will be a little smaller, but the fireworks will be as big as ever.

Fireworks over Des Moines is sponsored by Destination Des Moines, and is a free community event through sponsorships and money raised by that local nonprofit – to help, please email Tony Hettler at [email protected] for more information.

There will be NO PARKING at the North Marina parking lot and attendance will be limited. But there will still be live music, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden for you to enjoy.

Please note the following Rules for the Event:

  • All bags, purses, strollers, coolers, etc will be checked at all points of entry to the marina by professional staff.

Please respect the following NO’s:

  • ​​No personal Fireworks
  • No personal BBQ’s
  • No bicycles, skateboards, or recreational wheels with the exception of ADA medical wheels
  • No alcohol or drugs. It is illegal to smoke cannabis in public and therefore not allowed at the event.
  • No pets ~ please leave your furry friends safely at home

Absolutely bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, WATER, and smiling faces for a fun day in the sun!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1211759456295878.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrEyP_0gTBXnDn00

SeaTac’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Angle Lake Park

July 4, from 7 a.m. until after the fireworks show – which starts at 10 p.m. – concludes.

Parking/Transportation

The parking lot and boat ramp at Angle Lake Park will be closed on July 4. Limited free parking spaces will be available offsite at the following locations:

  • Alaska Airlines Headquarters, 19300 International Blvd.
  • IBEW Union Office, 19415 International Blvd.
  • Please consider taking public transportation. King County Metro has a stop at the entrance to Angle Lake Park. Or take SoundTransit Link Light Rail to the Angle Lake Station and walk about half mile to the park.

Food & Beverage

You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages into Angle Lake Park. Coolers are allowed into the park. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Prohibited Items

The following are prohibited from SeaTac parks:

  • Smoking of tobacco or marijuana (SMC 2.45.365)
  • Alcoholic beverages (SMC 2.45.550)
  • Fireworks (SMC 2.45.530)
  • Unauthorized firearms or weapons (SMC 2.45.540)
  • Enclosed tents/camping (SMC 2.45.280, SMC 2.45.290) To look up SeaTac Municipal Code click here.

Notice to Swimmers

The swimming area will be open on 4th of July this year. There will be no lifeguards on duty. Swim at your own risk. The water spray park will be open for a safe alternative to cool off.

Notice to Boaters

The public boat launch at Angle Lake Park will be closed all day on July 4th. There will be no boat launch or parking lot access.

Event Sponsors, Hosts and Financial Contributors

The Fourth of July Fireworks Show is presented by the City of SeaTac with financial support from Angle Lake Shore Club.

More info here.

Angle Lake Park is located at 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac:

If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism:

Normandy Park 4th of July – All Downhill Fun Run & Community Parade

The Normandy Park Community Club (“The Cove”) will be holding its 20th Annual Fun Run!

Trot, jog, race-walk or run at the Normandy Park Community Club on Monday, 4th of July.

2.8 kilometers – It’s all downhill from here!

The Fun Run is prior to the community parade on July 4th. To participate, gather at Marvista Elementary School.

All Race Numbers will be distributed at the time of registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The race will start at about 10:25 a.m.. Finish your run at SW Normandy Terrace, or watch and join the parade as it continues to the Cove.

More info here: https://www.npcove.org/2022/fun-run/

Red, White & Blues Festival in Federal Way

Federal Way, WA – July 04, 2022, 4 – 11 p.m.

July 4, 2022 at Celebration Park.

Starts at 4 p.m., FREE Admission.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY at 10:15 p.m.!

Musical Entertainment, Food Vendors, Sports for all Sorts, Face Painting, Interactive Arts, Family Games, Inflatables & FREE Parking!!!

Renton’s 4th of July

July 4: 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park – 1201 Lake Washington Blvd.

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth

3 – 11 p.m., viewable from both Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park.

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth is the best way to experience the 4th of July in the Pacific Northwest. Voted one of the nation’s best fireworks shows by USA TODAY and Business Insider, Summer Fourth takes place in one of the best natural amphitheaters to experience the power and artistry of fireworks.

Summer Fourth features a fully choreographed fireworks presentation accompanied by a musical score and a host of pre-show activities during the day. Summer Fourth offers several free and reserved seating options and multiple vantage points to enjoy the show, Lake Union for an overhead view, Gas Works Park for a hilltop view, and Lake Union Park for a darker sky view. Each location offers its own unique experience.

EVENTS WITH NO FIREWORKS:

Kent’s FREE 4th of July Splash at Lake Meridian Park

Noon – 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jstH1_0gTBXnDn00

There will be NO FIREWORKS this year, and hours will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park, with music, food, family activities and games for kids.

Free shuttles will run from Fire Station 75 (15635 SE 272nd) and Kentwood High School (25800 164th SE), and the shuttle runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The FREE Fourth of July Splash event is the City of Kent’s most popular Independence Day festival of the year.

“Join the summer festivities and fun with outdoor activities, live music, food and games,” the city said.

New hours and look for 2022:

  • Event hours: 12 to 5 p.m.
  • No City of Kent sponsored fireworks
  • Park closes at 7 p.m.
  • Gates locked at 9 p.m.

WHEN: Monday, July 4, 2022: Noon to 5 p.m.

INFO: Click here, call 253-856-5050 or email [email protected].

WHERE: Lake Meridian Park,14800 SE 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032:

Below is a video The B-Town Blog produced way back in 2010, showcasing numerous South King County residents reading the Declaration of Independence to celebrate Independence Day. Produced/Shot by Mark Neuman, Edited by Scott Schaefer:

Happy Independence Day everyone!

