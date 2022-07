The Bandera County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding three young adults who all went missing within the same 50-mile radius in just the last few months. Jordan Tompkins was last seen walking alone on PR 37 on April 22nd. She is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, short dark-blonde hair and has tattoos.

BANDERA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO