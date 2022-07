Class of 2023 five-star wing Mookie Cook decommitted from the Oregon Ducks one week ago today. “I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me. I am grateful for their support as well as the fans. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to The University of Oregon. I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.“

