Yukon family feud turns into shootout

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A family feud in Yukon turned into shots fired, landing one family member in jail and prosecutors fighting for him to be held without bond.

“A lot of gunfire back and forth between the two,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was an altercation inside the home at some point.”

The incident happened on June 19 in the 14000 block of North Frisco Road. Court documents reveal after the initial fight, Wade Womack left the home promising to “return and kill” one of his family members.

He allegedly came back with black paint around his eyes and told investigators “he was 1/10 Choctaw and it is his death war paint,” and he “knew there was going to be a fight and wanted to be prepared.”

“And for whatever reason, [Womack] began firing rounds at the home while several people were inside,” said Quirk.

Wade Womack

Court records say Womack fired several rounds from a rifle from the driver’s seat of his truck in the driveway. Meanwhile, family members inside started shooting back.

“Thankfully, no one was hit while they were in there,” said Quirk. “The suspect was struck in the ear as some family members ended up returning fire from inside the home.”

OKCPD officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Womack has been charged with counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and one count of planning to perform an act of violence.

Court records also reveal that the state has filed a motion to hold Womack without bond. According to the motion, prosecutors argue that Womack is “known to be violently unstable,” and “no condition of bond is sufficient to ensure the safety” of the victim’s family.

