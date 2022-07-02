ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Yukon family feud turns into shootout

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A family feud in Yukon turned into shots fired, landing one family member in jail and prosecutors fighting for him to be held without bond.

“A lot of gunfire back and forth between the two,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was an altercation inside the home at some point.”

Woman killed, person wounded in overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

The incident happened on June 19 in the 14000 block of North Frisco Road. Court documents reveal after the initial fight, Wade Womack left the home promising to “return and kill” one of his family members.

He allegedly came back with black paint around his eyes and told investigators “he was 1/10 Choctaw and it is his death war paint,” and he “knew there was going to be a fight and wanted to be prepared.”

“And for whatever reason, [Womack] began firing rounds at the home while several people were inside,” said Quirk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3tBH_0gTBWhOI00
Wade Womack

Court records say Womack fired several rounds from a rifle from the driver’s seat of his truck in the driveway. Meanwhile, family members inside started shooting back.

“Thankfully, no one was hit while they were in there,” said Quirk. “The suspect was struck in the ear as some family members ended up returning fire from inside the home.”

Woman killed, person wounded in overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKCPD officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Womack has been charged with counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and one count of planning to perform an act of violence.

Court records also reveal that the state has filed a motion to hold Womack without bond. According to the motion, prosecutors argue that Womack is “known to be violently unstable,” and “no condition of bond is sufficient to ensure the safety” of the victim’s family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 8

John Sommers
3d ago

Just another Gun toting American Allowing His Emotions to Overpower His Lack of Intelligence 💯

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Oklahoma City Walmart briefly closed after nearby robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Walmart in Oklahoma City was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a robbery occurred at a nearby store. Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Reno and MacArthur. A cell phone store had been robbed and the suspect was on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Wade, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie woman found dead in OKC; man arrested on murder complaint

A traffic stop over the weekend in Oklahoma City led police to arrest a man in connection to the murder of a Guthrie woman. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. near NW 36th and N. Grand Blvd. Police...
GUTHRIE, OK
KRMG

12 people arrested during Oklahoma ‘fugitive roundup’ operation

CLINTON, Okla. — 12 people have been arrested following a joint operation between the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies across the state. Arrests range from parole violations, drug trafficking, and escaping from custody. One suspect had been on the run for a year, but turned himself over willingly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Family Feud#State Of Oklahoma#Violent Crime#Womack Court#Okcpd
KFOR

Police investigate body found in car at SW OKC apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered inside a car at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side. Authorities were called to the Almonte Apartments at SW 59th and May Ave. around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Relative: Passenger In Northwest OKC Plane Crash Dies

One person died Monday morning after suffering injuries in a northwest Oklahoma City plane crash over the weekend. A relative of passenger Brent Waguespack confirmed his death to News 9. Waguespack and the plane's pilot, Chad Detwiler, were injured after the plane went down Saturday near Northwest Expressway and Sara...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Emporia gazette.com

GoFundMe organized for family of deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

On June 6, Sacha McNack, an Oklahoma City woman, died after she lost control of her Cadillac, over-correcting and crashing into a tree alongside the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. Three children, Alexander Wilson, 8, Madelynn McNack, 6, and Joey McNack, 2, survived the accident with serious injuries. Brandi James, wife...
EMPORIA, KS
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy