Gloomy NYC July 4 weekend weather should improve in time for fireworks

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
 3 days ago

The New York area is likely to get a soaking late Saturday after a hazy, hot and humid start to Independence Day weekend, but the clouds are expected to part for the remainder of the holiday.

Saturday is likely to be hottest day of the weekend, approaching 90 in the city. Temps had reached the mid-80s by midday, but the humidity was making it feel like 95 degrees.

The storms will help break the heat.

“This afternoon we could have scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed through the area,” said Fox News associate meteorologist Christopher Tate. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those turn severe.”

Expect the storms to move through after 4 p.m., with sporadic showers continuing into the early morning hours. The storm prediction center said damaging winds are also likely for the tri-state area.

New York had a hazy, hot and humid start to Independence Day weekend.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

“We’ll start to see some scattered showers possible around 3, 4 o’clock and then there’s another round coming in at dinner time,’ said Samantha Thomas, Fox Weather meteorologist. “Then as we get overnight, I would say around midnight, we could see a third round come in.”

The whole tri-state area will have those three rounds coming in,” she added. “Even into tomorrow morning we could see some storms, before it all clears out as we go into Sunday.”

Those with plans for soaking up some sun at the beach or firing up the grill will find the skies more cooperative Sunday and Monday.

Saturday is likely to be hottest day of the weekend, approaching 90 degrees.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Temperatures both days are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

The Fox Forecast Center is calling for a high of 86 on Monday. For revelers planning to catch some fireworks on Monday evening, temperatures will drop to the 70s at night.

“No rain in the forecast,” Tate said of the 4th.

New York Post

