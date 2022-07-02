Why the Nets’ impending implosion was worth the wager on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant pairing

Three years ago, the Nets pulled off a deal that one high-ranking front office member called “transformative.”

Now, in the wake of Kevin Durant’s trade demand and Kyrie Irving’s broken relationship with the team, the Nets have become a cautionary tale about the risks of superstar empowerment.

A trainwreck . One of the most disappointing teams in recent NBA history.

Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai took a huge gamble in putting this team together, and lost.

The thing is, it was a worthy gamble. One they had to make, and probably would again.

The plucky 2018-19 team that preceded the Durant-Irving era had actually reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15. And while they were still young and hadn’t hit their ceiling yet, it’s likely that ceiling was going to be short of a championship. Adding Durant and Irving — without having to gut the roster — was going to exponentially raise that ceiling, and give them a shot.

The problem wasn’t in trying to grab the brass ring; the problem was failing to reach it.

Even before they signed him, the Nets were concerned about the effect Kyrie Irving might have on their carefully constructed culture. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Back in 2019 The Post had reported that the Nets were having an internal debate within the organization about Irving. Everyone was sold on his Hall of Fame-bound talent, and his scoring prowess. Not everyone agreed he was worth handing the reins of the team and its assiduously-built culture. Not if he wasn’t bringing Durant with him.

Other teams had backed off of pursuing Irving at the time over concerns with the way his tenure in Boston went sideways. But with a chance to get Durant, the Nets willingly grabbed both of them, shipping newly-minted All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell to Golden State as part of a sign-and-trade for Durant.

This past season has been a painful reminder to Marks and Tsai exactly why they had those concerns in the first place, from Irving’s refusal to adhere to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine to his difficulty to work with behind the scenes at the HSS Training Center to playing just 29 games.

It all contributed to a disastrous season , filled with players wanting out (James Harden) and a team that couldn’t get to the offseason fast enough . It’s why some in the Nets front office swore they had intention of suffering through a repeat season or similar antics again.

Still, taking Irving was the cost of getting Durant; and they needed the latter to even attempt to get the ultimate prize: A Larry O’Brien.

Kawhi Leonard may not have had the regular-season MVP credentials of other recent NBA champions, but his unquestioned greatness helped the Raptors win the 2019 title. Getty Images

Going back to 2004-05 — a span of 18 seasons now — almost every team that has won the NBA title was led by a superstar that either had earned an MVP or was going to. Every single one except a lone outlier.

That was Toronto. But the Raptors had the unique two-way brilliance of Kawhi Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP and arguably the third-best player in the world at the time behind Durant and LeBron James.

The Raptors also had some incredible fortune that broke their way in terms of a lucky bounce and series-ending injuries to both Durant and Klay Thompson during the NBA Finals against Golden State. That’s simply not a winning strategy one can count on.

The other 15 titles have been shared by the exclusive group of Durant, James, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Dirk Nowitzki, all MVPs and either in or bound for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fans fondly remember that 2018-19 squad, with rising homegrown draftees like shot-blocking center Jarrett Allen and shifty wing Caris LeVert, combined with reclamation projects like Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and sharpshooter Joe Harris (the last man standing from those Nets squads). It was a group that improved from an NBA-worst 20-62 in Marks and then-head coach Kenny Atkinson’s first full campaign to a playoff berth by Year 3. But it’s almost incomprehensible without some unforeseen quantum leap that they could’ve been a championship contender without adding a legitimate MVP piece.

Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert helped the Nets transform from a 20-win team into a playoff contender in three seasons. NBAE via Getty Images

Adding Durant and Irving as cornerstone pieces — and doing it into cap space without having to sacrifice Allen, LeVert or Dinwiddie — left Brooklyn with a roster that was the envy of the league.

The mistake wasn’t taking Irving to get Durant. The gaffe was acquiescing to every single request Irving made for years and not standing firm on the culture they’d developed.

The franchise further miscalculated when they traded away all their most valuable picks, their depth and balance (LeVert, Allen, Taurean Prince, and essentially Dinwiddie) to get James Harden.

The problem wasn’t gambling on Irving. It was greedily doubling down.

Yes, Harden was a former MVP himself and a three-time scoring champ. And he was supposed to be Irving insurance, in case the latter became so disruptive Brooklyn had no choice but to trade him.

It turned out Irving was so disruptive, Harden was the one who forced his way out. And after the Nets had gutted their depth and future to get Harden, they’re now left in dire straits facing a daunting rebuild.

Kyrie Irving’s uncertain availability prompted James Harden to maneuver his way out of Brooklyn one season after he arrived. NBAE via Getty Images

The impending trade of Durant will have to turbocharge that rebuild . Utah’s return of essentially five first round picks for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert — a fine player, but certainly no Durant — should buoy expectations of a historic return.

Brooklyn won’t get back an MVP, but to climb back into contention in the foreseeable future they’ll need to get a young star the likes of Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans wing Brandon Ingram or Toronto’s Scottie Barnes — the reigning Rookie of the Year — who might at least have the potential of reaching first-team All- NBA. Of being the best player on a contender.

The odds of that aren’t great, or even good. But they’re the best odds the Nets have.

Their bet on Irving was one they had to make. Now that they’ve lost it, finding the right young All-Star for Durant is the last play they have left.