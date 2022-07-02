ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool: The Five Contenders To Take Over Sadio Mane's Number Ten Shirt

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

After weeks of speculation, Sadio Mane was finally named as a Bayern Munich player, and the focus has now switched as to who could take over his number ten shirt at Liverpool.

The two clubs agreed on a deal that could rise to £35million with add-ons after two bids had been turned down by Liverpool.

There is no doubt that after six sensational years at Anfield, it will be virtually impossible to replace the Senegalese but we take a look at who could be wearing the number ten shirt next season.

1 - Luis Diaz

Current Shirt Number - 23

The Colombian was terrific after joining the club from Porto in January instantly becoming a hit with supporters.

He took the number 23 shirt for the Reds but at the Primeira Liga club he wore the number seven so will he want a change to ten or will he wait for James Milner to leave before requesting a change?

2 - Fabio Carvalho

Current Shirt Number - 28 (At Fulham)

Liverpool's recent acquisition from Fulham is still to be unveiled by the club but it would speak volumes of Jurgen Klopp's confidence in the player if he was to be handed Mane's old number.

3 - Diogo Jota

Current Shirt Number - 20

After establishing himself at Liverpool over the past two seasons as a number 20, Jota may now want to move into one of the more senior numbers at Anfield.

4 - Roberto Firmino

Current Shirt Number - 9

Could Bobby give up the number nine shirt to prepare for new signing Darwin Nunez taking that next year?

One slight problem with that is what it would mean to the Brazilian's famous 'Si Senor' song.

5 - A New Summer Signing Still To Be Confirmed

Could Liverpool still be preparing to make another move in the transfer market and surprise everyone with a new number ten as a result?

Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella have both been linked with the club and the England international has worn number ten for his country.

One thing for sure is whoever takes the shirt either this season or next will have big shoes to fill.

