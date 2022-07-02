'F*** the 4th': Democrats in Arizona back crude July Fourth event

W hile many people will celebrate America's independence with cookouts and fireworks, the Tucson Women’s March will host a "F*** the 4th" event.

The Pima County Democratic Party drew backlash on Twitter after posting a graphic for the event before deleting it Friday, while continuing to encourage followers to attend, citing the need to protest the recent Supreme Court decision that scrapped the nationwide right to an abortion.

"We were eager to share the event, and in our haste, we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better," the local party branch said . "Make no mistake, however. We support the event which will be on July 4 at 7 pm at Reid Park. The event was organized to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy, which we consider an elemental right."

The Arizona Democratic Party quickly distanced itself from the event flier Friday, saying it believes there is room to celebrate America's founding.

"The Arizona Democratic Party does not agree with the language used to publicize a 4th of July event happening in Tucson. We believe there can be room for both celebration and criticism. That is at the core of American freedom," the party tweeted . "We are in solidarity with Arizonans who are grieving right now over the Supreme Court, the loss of freedom for many, and other political turmoil."

Big-name conservatives in the Grand Canyon state quickly condemned the event. For example, Republican gubernatorial contender Karrin Taylor Robson said that the event "sickens" her.

"There it is — the modern Democrat Party in a single tweet. Arizona patriots will gather w/ friends/family on Independence Day to celebrate our nation’s birth & honor those who sacrificed for our freedom. But these Democrats will be doing something very different. Shameful," Robson tweeted.

The event promo encouraged people to "bring comfortable shoes, water, lawn chairs, posters, and your anger." It called on followers to "mourn" on the Fourth of July over the end of a nationwide right to an abortion.

Arizona currently has a pre- Roe law on the books banning all abortions except when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. The state's attorney general has declared that the law is now enforceable and plans to file to remove an injunction against it, NPR reported .