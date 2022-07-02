ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ween Plays ‘Among His Tribe’ For 1st Time Since 2017 At Show Near Seattle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeen performed “Among His Tribe” for the first time since 2017 during their concert Friday at Marymoor Park near Seattle in Redmond, Washington. Last night’s setlist also featured the rarely played “Loop De Loop,” which was last played by the band in 2019. “Among...

seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Light Sleeper Opens in Seattle’s Chophouse Row

Newly-opened in Seattle’s Chophouse Row, Light Sleeper offers innovative small plates inviting guests to indulge their curiosity and enjoy indoor-outdoor dining. Light Sleeper announces new concept, accessible natural wine list and adventurous menu after opening initially during the pandemic as a wood-fired pizza restaurant. Owners Eli Dahlin (chef) and Ezra Wicks (sommelier) bring Seattle a hybrid “terroir bar” with numerous eclectic glass pours not found elsewhere, and a world-class menu that offers rotating small plates, each designed to be a singular culinary experience. Additionally, guests will experience a concise list of handmade and terroir-inflected spirits, and cocktails highlighting sherry, vermouth, brandy, verjus, and other grape-derived ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
travelexperta.com

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: July 2022

Welcome to our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town! Obviously, we have to consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on it, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix: Sentient Pile of Dark Money Returns

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
seattletransitblog.com

Call to action: don’t let the Sound Transit board make expansion beyond ST3 impossible

Seattle Subway has 5 fundamental pillars of rider experience: speed, reliability, accessibility, expandability, and safety. Ensuring expandability, and the financial and operational feasibility of future expansion, is fundamental to making sure ST3 is a good transit investment, and Sound Transit seems to have forgotten that. We need your help to remind the Sound Transit Board at their meetings on July 7th, July 14th, and July 28th. Sign up to testify or send an email today with links below.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

15 Washington counties have high Covid levels

A total of 15 counties in Washington state are experiencing high Covid community levels. According to the CDC, six of those are in Western Washington, including: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Pierce, and Thurston counties. The remaining nine counties in Eastern Washington include: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Spokane, Ferry, Lincoln, Walla...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn lawmaker pushes bill to keep UW, WSU in Pac-12

AUBURN, Wash. - Washington Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, plans to introduce a bill requiring University of Washington and Washington State University to stay in their athletic conference. This announcement comes on the heels of a massive shakeup for the Pac-12—UCLA and USC announced Thursday they would depart the conference for...
AUBURN, WA
Crosscut

The rise of reactionaries in the wake of the 1918 flu pandemic

The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation, and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
SEATTLE, WA
sungazette.news

Arlington rents head into the stratosphere

Apartment rents in Arlington keep on moving upward, maintaining their position as most expensive in the D.C. area and are now well above pre-pandemic rates, according to new data. With a median rental of $2,063 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,469 for two bedrooms, Arlington’s rental rate grew a whopping...
ARLINGTON, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Babies 4 Abortion!

If having babies is so fucking important, why aren't we listening to them? They are probably the chillest contingent ever. Like, all they wanna do is suck boobs, poop, and cry. As recent womb residents, of course they don't give a shit about what a person does with their body. Get fuckin' real.

