Nashville, TN

NWA TV Tapings Announced for Nashville in Late August

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that it will hold its next set of TV tapings from Monday, August...

Updated Lineup For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Atlanta Braves Hosting WWE Night on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a WWE Night on Tuesday featuring a special Wrestling Buddy collectible. The MLB team will host the event for their 7:20 PM ET game at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. The announcement reads:. Be at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 5 as the...
ATLANTA, GA
WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight’s Raw (Spoiler)

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight’s July 4th episode of WWE Raw. The report notes this was the plan as of earlier this morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from...
WWE
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Last Match Wrestling Musical Announces Debut Concert, Double-Sided Single

The producers of the new wrestling-themed rock musical The Last Match have announced a concert in New York City and the first single from the project. The musical’s producers issued a press release on Monday (per PWInsider) announcing that music from the project’s concept album will debut at a concertn from The Cutting Room on July 11th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Acero’s WWE Raw Review 7.4.22

EVERYONE! I implore you to both check out my interview with Comic Book Author John Lees BY CLICKING HERE, AND Purchase his comic book The Crimson Cage BY CLICKING HERE!!!! It’s FULL of wrestling awesomeness! And Acero Approved!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. Wish I could...
WWE
Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE
Nick Aldis
Trevor Murdoch
Billy Corgan
Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1990 Review

1990 was one of those years that proved the old saying true: The more things change, the more they stay the same. WrestleMania VI saw one of the most monumental changes in WWF history, as Hulk Hogan lost the WWF Championship to the Ultimate Warrior. It was the moment where the torch was passed…at least for a little while.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AAA Announces Match Involving Married Couple John Morrison And Taya Valkyrie

AAA announced on social media today, that the real-life married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie will be getting in the ring again for a tag team match at the AAA Ring Rock StAAArs event this September. They will both be on opposite sides of a tag team with Taya teaming with Impact star Laredo Kid and Morission under the name of Johnny Caballero teaming with Christi Jaynes. Check out the official announcement below:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates

– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.
WWE
A&E Announces July WWE Content Schedule Including New Biography Episodes

A&E has revealed the schedule for their WWE programming in July, including new episodes of Biography and more. The network announced over the weekend that their WWE content will launch its latest run on July 10th with Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, and WWE Smack Talk. You can check out...
WWE
411’s WWE Table for 5 Report: Bone Street Krew

-Guests: The Undertaker, The Godfather, Rikishi, Mideon, Henry Godwin. -Taker is happy to see his boys again and this is a celebration. They make sure to mention that Yoko is in the house as well in spirit. Taker says he misses Yoko and they credit the group starting with Taker and Yoko. It was all about traveling shows, playing dominoes, and drinking Jack Daniel. They talk JD and how they all learned to love it when it first started flowing.
WWE
Tyrus Recalls Getting Advice From Dusty Rhodes On His Funkasaurus Gimmick

Tyrus worked with Dusty Rhodes on making his Funkasaurus gimmick work in WWE, and he recently recalled the advice the late legend gave him. The former Brodus Clay played the Funkasaurus gimmick starting in 2012 until he was released in 2014, and he looked back at coming up with the character on a recent episode of the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.
WWE
Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
AEW Rampage Draws Highest Viewership Since April

The viewership for the July 1st edition of AEW Rampage has been revealed with Brandon Thurston reporting the show drew 486,000 viewers on TNT, this is up from the 422,000 viewers the show drew the prior week. The show was headlined by Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose. In terms of the 18 to 49 demographic the show scored 0.16, which is up from the 0.12 demo the show drew last Friday.
WWE
Ric Flair Comments After Being Readded Into WWE Signature Intro On Raw

Ric Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first time since September of last year.
WWE
Inaugural WES Show Has Sold A Low Number Of Tickets

Wrestling Entertainment Series, which is run by former WWE superstars the Authors Of Pain hasn’t even had its first show yet and it has been rocked by a number of issues. The original date for their debut was June 4, but that was rescheduled to this coming weekend, July 9. The change in date led to a number of stars pulling out and now the show is reportedly struggling to sell tickets in such a large arena in Nottingham England which holds up to 10,000 fans.
WWE

