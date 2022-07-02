ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday night in Sylacauga.

According to Sylacauga Police, Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith was shot while sitting in his car near his home on S. Main Avenue. Witnesses told police the shooter approached the vehicle and shot Fluker-Smith around 11:00 p.m.

Fluker-Smith was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center in the same vehicle he was shot in. He later died from his injuries while at CVMC.

No one is in custody at this time in connection with Fluker-Smith’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Sylacauga Police at 256-401-2464 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

